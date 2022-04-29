WOMAN ‘HIGH’ ON DRUGS DRIVES AGAINST TRAFFIC, CRASHES CAR IN JOHOR BAHRU

Woman ‘high’ on drugs drives against traffic, crashes into car

PETALING JAYA: A 30-year-old woman drove against traffic while being under the influence of drugs and collided with another car on Jalan Johor Bahru-Ayer Itam early yesterday, according to the police.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred when the woman drove her car against traffic flow and hit an oncoming car at 1.45am.

“No injuries were sustained by either driver,” said Johor Bahru Utara police chief Rupiah Abd Wahid.

Rupiah said that following a urine test, the woman was found to be under the influence of amphetamines.

The suspect is currently being investigated under Section 45 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of drugs and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1985 for self-administering a dangerous drug.

Police have urged witnesses to contact the Johor Bahru Utara district police.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

