UMNO GIVES KU LI ROPE TO HANG HIMSELF – IF WHAT HE DOES GIVES THEM WHAT THEY WANT, IT’S GOOD TRY – OTHERWISE, IT’S ‘SLIT HIS THROAT’ – EVEN AS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S ‘PLAN KOSONG’ TO BRING BERSATU INTO ‘PH 2.0’ GETS THUMBS-DOWN AFTER THUMBS-DOWN

PETALING JAYA: Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah may be driven by guilt in deciding to form a bipartisan group in Kelantan, says the party’s state chief.

Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said Tengku Razaleigh, who is better known as Ku Li, may be looking to atone for his part in causing the downfall of the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) government in the state 32 years ago.

“It was clearly an unfortunate event for Kelantan Umno after PAS joined forces with Parti Melayu Semangat 46, causing internal divisions in the party. Umno’s influence waned in the state and has yet to recover until today.

“Perhaps Ku Li now feels that helping to topple Umno in Kelantan back then was a big mistake,” he told FMT.

Tengku Razaleigh, who is Gua Musang MP, had founded Parti Melayu Semangat 46 in 1988 after a split in Umno when he challenged Dr Mahathir Mohamad for the party presidency the year before. He rejoined Umno in 1996.

PAS continues to govern Kelantan, more than three decades after it won the state in the 1990 general election.

It was reported today that Tengku Razaleigh would lead a bipartisan group, called Angkatan Amanah Merdeka Rakyat Kelantan, which would be open to not only political parties but NGOs as well.

It followed a meeting between Tengku Razaleigh and Kelantan Amanah leaders after a recent buka puasa gathering.

Meanwhile, when asked about the new bipartisan group, led by Tengku Razaleigh and which includes Amanah leaders, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said the party was waiting for more information before deciding on any action to be taken against the party veteran.

“We are awaiting a complete report from Kelantan Umno. So far, no action has been taken.” FMT