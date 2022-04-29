UMNO GIVES KU LI ROPE TO HANG HIMSELF – IF WHAT HE DOES GIVES THEM WHAT THEY WANT, IT’S GOOD TRY – OTHERWISE, IT’S ‘SLIT HIS THROAT’ – EVEN AS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S ‘PLAN KOSONG’ TO BRING BERSATU INTO ‘PH 2.0’ GETS THUMBS-DOWN AFTER THUMBS-DOWN

Ku Li driven by guilt in forming bipartisan group, says Umno man

Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah may now be regretting helping PAS to topple Umno in Kelantan.

PETALING JAYA: Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah may be driven by guilt in deciding to form a bipartisan group in Kelantan, says the party’s state chief.

Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said Tengku Razaleigh, who is better known as Ku Li, may be looking to atone for his part in causing the downfall of the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) government in the state 32 years ago.

“Perhaps Ku Li now feels that helping to topple Umno in Kelantan back then was a big mistake,” he told FMT.
Tengku Razaleigh, who is Gua Musang MP, had founded Parti Melayu Semangat 46 in 1988 after a split in Umno when he challenged Dr Mahathir Mohamad for the party presidency the year before. He rejoined Umno in 1996.

PAS continues to govern Kelantan, more than three decades after it won the state in the 1990 general election.

It was reported today that Tengku Razaleigh would lead a bipartisan group, called Angkatan Amanah Merdeka Rakyat Kelantan, which would be open to not only political parties but NGOs as well.

It followed a meeting between Tengku Razaleigh and Kelantan Amanah leaders after a recent buka puasa gathering.

Meanwhile, when asked about the new bipartisan group, led by Tengku Razaleigh and which includes Amanah leaders, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said the party was waiting for more information before deciding on any action to be taken against the party veteran.

“We are awaiting a complete report from Kelantan Umno. So far, no action has been taken.”  FMT

PH 2.0 will be doomed from the get-go, says analyst

PETALING JAYA: A Bersatu and Pakatan Harapan (PH) reunion aimed at defeating Barisan Nasional (BN) will be doomed from the start given the “bad blood” between them, says a political analyst.

Azmil Tayeb.

Azmil Tayeb of Universiti Sains Malaysia said such a reunion will neither be stable nor sustainable because of the parties’ many differences.

This came in the wake of Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub saying PH should be open to talks with all opposition parties ahead of GE15 to put up a united front to defeat BN.

Speculation over a possible reunion prompted BN adviser and former prime minister Najib Razak to take a jab at his rivals, cautioning Malaysians to brace themselves for “PH 2.0”.
Azmi Hassan.

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said a reunion was unlikely as Bersatu had little to offer PH after disastrous outings in the Melaka and Johor state elections.

“While they (Bersatu and PH) intend to defeat BN or, more specifically, try to avoid the court clusters from gaining power, it is going to be extremely difficult to come together,” he said.

He said if PH and Bersatu joined forces it may not sit well with their supporters.

Another stumbling block was consensus over who would be prime minister in the event Bersatu and PH managed to defeat BN in GE15.

“Unless they can resolve this issue, the so-called grand coalition won’t come to fruition,” Azmi said. FMT

