THE BEGINNING OF THE DUMPING OF ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR? – KU LI LEADS NEW COALITION THAT INCLUDES AMANAH, DAP, PEJUANG & NGOs TO OVERTHROW KELANTAN PAS GOVT IN GE15 – NO MENTION OF PKR – WHILE UMNO SAYS NOTHING TO DO WITH THEM, IT’S KU LI’S PERSONAL MOVE

Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah will lead a new coalition called Angkatan Amanah Merdeka Rakyat Kelantan in an effort to overthrow the PAS state government in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

This was said by Kelantan Amanah deputy chairperson Che Ibrahim Mohamed today, who also revealed that the coalition’s first programme will take place on May 7.

“Congratulations and thank you to Ku Li (Tengku Razaleigh) for being willing to lead the Angkatan Amanah Merdeka Rakyat Kelantan that crosses party and sectarian boundaries.

“Amanah Kelantan is ready to join forces and give full cooperation in order to bring and offer a change to the people of Kelantan,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Malaysiakini previously reported that the Umno veteran had collaborated with the Pakatan Harapan-allied party to capture Kelantan in GE15.

Malaysiakini understands that the collaboration will involve Amanah, DAP, Pejuang and Putra as well as non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Not Umno’s decision

Meanwhile, Ketereh MP Annuar Musa described Ku Li’s action as being conducted in a personal capacity and had nothing to do with Umno.

He explained that any decision involving cooperation between Umno and other parties can only be decided at the party level.

“If anyone acts on an individual basis, it means that it is an individual effort. Individual efforts are not necessarily the same as efforts by the party.

“As far as I know, the initiative, if it is true, is personal. I don’t know yet where it started and where it will end. Sometimes, we talk as individuals but it’s reported like the party is doing it.

“For me, it’s easy for any party to decide, that’s what we will hold and we should not do anything different from what the party decides,” he said.

Annuar had said this to reporters after presenting zakat to underprivileged students at Kompleks Yayasan Kemiskinan Kelantan, Kota Bharu today. MKINI

