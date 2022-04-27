FOUR BUYERS IN EUROPE HAVE ALREADY PAID IN RUBLES FOR RUSSIA’S GAS – EVEN AS EU CONTINUES TO PLAY VICTIM WITH ‘BLACKMAIL’ RHETORIC AFTER PUTIN CUTS OFF POLAND & BULGARIA – AND EUROPEAN GAS PRICES SURGE 24% – PERHAPS PUTIN IS RIGHT ‘UNFRIENDLY NATIONS ONLY HAVE THEMSELVES TO BLAME’

Four Buyers In Europe Have Paid In Rubles For Russia’s Gas

Four buyers from Europe have already paid for Russian gas in rubles, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing a source close to Gazprom, as the Russian gas giant halted supply to Poland and Bulgaria.

Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut off the gas supply to Europe if the “hostile” nations—including all of the EU—do not start paying in rubles for gas. The EU has rejected Putin’s demands for payments in rubles, while Russia did not immediately cut off the gas supply to Europe after April 1, partly because it is dependent on revenues from gas and partly because payments for gas delivered after April 1 are not due until later this month or early May.

Some of Russia’s natural gas customers have agreed to pay in rubles for Russian gas, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier this month, without disclosing which buyers had agreed to pay in rubles for gas.

According to Bloomberg’s source on Wednesday, ten companies in Europe have already opened accounts at Gazprombank, which Putin has designated as the bank that will be handling the payments in rubles for Russian gas.

The EU’s refusal to pay directly in rubles tests Putin’s threat to cut off the gas supply, and buyers in Europe “would be running a very real risk of their supplies being cut,” Katja Yafimava, a Senior Research Fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, told Bloomberg last week.

RELATED STORY: European gas prices surge 24% after Putin ‘blackmails’ Poland and Bulgaria by cutting off their supplies as Moscow says ‘unfriendly’ nations only have themselves to blame

Late on Tuesday, Poland and Bulgaria said they had been notified by Gazprom that Russian gas supply to the two countries would be cut off as of Wednesday. Gazprom says supply was stopped “due to absence of payments in rubles.”

Gazprom confirmed on Wednesday that the gas had been shut off to the two countries.

In the contract with Gazprom, Bulgaria has to pay in U.S. dollars for Russian gas and Russia’s demand for payment in rubles is a breach of contract, Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov said on Wednesday.

“It is clear that in the current war in Ukraine, Russia uses natural gas as a political and economic weapon,” Nikolov added, noting that Bulgaria will not negotiate under pressure. OILPRICE.COM

EU accuses Russia of ‘blackmail’ after it cuts gas to Poland, Bulgaria

Head of the European Union accused Russia of “blackmail” Wednesday after it moved to cut gas access to Poland and Bulgaria for refusing to pay up in rubles.

Russian-owned gas giant, Gazprom, said earlier in the day that it had shut off gas to the two EU nations in retaliation for unpaid energy bills for the month of April when they refused to abide by Moscow’s demands and pay in the Russian currency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the stipulation that all nations must pay gas fees in rubles in late March as an attempt to bolster his flagging economy amid stiff international sanctions.

“This is unjustified and unacceptable. And it shows once again the unreliability of Russia as a gas supplier,” she added.

Von der Leyen said that EU nations were “prepared for this scenario” and remained in close contact to identify other means of supplying Poland and Bulgaria with their energy needs.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki further condemned the move by Russia as “blackmail” and vowed in front of his nation’s parliament that Warsaw would not be intimidated by Moscow.

Morawiecki said he believed the abrupt cutoff was in retaliation for sanctions Warsaw implemented on 50 Russian oligarchs and businesses, including Gazprom, Tuesday.

Poland received 45 percent of its gas needs from Russia, but the Polish prime minister said his nation would be fine given previous gas arrangements made with other countries.

A new pipeline dubbed the “Baltic Pipe” will direct gas from Norway and Poland – which only relied on nine percent of its energy needs from gas to begin with.

The pipeline is set to be complete by the end of the year.

Warsaw pledged earlier this year to cut gas reliance on Russia by the end of 2022 in retaliation for its deadly war in Ukraine.

The EU said it was working on a “coordinated” response to Russia’s move and vowed to stand behind Poland and Bulgaria. FOXNEWS.COM

OILPRICE.COM / FOXNEWS.COM

.