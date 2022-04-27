TOURISM PLAYERS CHEER – AS MALAYSIA EXEMPTS FULLY VAXXED TRAVELLERS & THOSE BELOW 12 FROM COVID TESTS – ‘ONE OF THE REASONS WE ARE NOT SEEING MANY TOURISTS COMING IN IS DUE TO THE BURDENSOME SOPS’

Tourism industry hails relaxed entry rules for foreigners

GEORGE TOWN: The tourism industry has welcomed the relaxed SOPs for foreign travellers entering the country from next month, saying the move would reinvigorate the industry.

Today, the government announced that vaccinated travellers could enter the country without Covid-19 tests from May 1. It said it was also doing away with the insurance coverage requirement for such travellers.

Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) chief Tan Kok Liang said the government’s move was in line with current international best practices as the worst of Covid-19 appeared to be over.

He added that despite borders being reopened, the SOPs required of travellers, including pre-departure and post-arrival tests and other measures, had deterred many foreigners from choosing Malaysia as a holiday destination.

“One of the reasons we are not seeing many tourists coming in is due to the burdensome SOPs. They are worried if they are positive for Covid-19, they will incur more costs.

“The latest move will further attract foreign tourists, similar to practices in Europe, India, Singapore and Australia,” he told FMT.

Tan said requiring foreign tourists to fill up travel cards on arrival via MySejahtera was an acceptable procedure, as most countries were going paperless.

Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) board member Eugene Dass said the relaxation of SOPs would further revive the country’s tourism and hospitality industry.

He said with Covid-19 cases on a downward trend, the country appeared to be on the right track to bringing back tourists to boost the local economy.

“We, however, remain vigilant as hotel guests are required to remain masked up for their safety,” the Kedah and Perlis MAH chapter chairman told FMT.

Malaysian Budget Hotel Association chief Emmy Suraya Hussein said although the borders reopened on April 1, there had been very few foreigners entering the country.

She said the long list of SOPs, including testing before departure and after arrival, was a critical reason for tourists shying away from Malaysia and going to neighbouring countries that had relaxed their entry rules.

“With the relaxation, we hope the tourist numbers will increase,” she said.

Malaysian Inbound Tourism Association chief Uzaidi Udanis said with the continued support by the government in terms of fuel subsidies, the tourism industry could remain competitive in the long run.

He said while other countries had opened up their borders and relaxed their entry rules, inflation had also hit them.

“The status quo on government aid and subsidies should continue so we remain competitive in the global travel market,” he said.

Uzaidi said the glitches related to the MySejahtera app must also be fixed as some travellers had trouble downloading the app in their home countries. FMT

Covid-19: Vaccinated travellers above 13, those recently recovered no longer need to be tested on arrival

KUALA LUMPUR — Several groups of travellers will no longer need to take Covid-19 tests on arrival in Malaysia, including vaccinated travellers aged 13 and older, as well as anyone who has recovered from a Covid-19 infection in the past six to 60 days.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced the matter during a press conference streamed online today, adding that those aged 12 and under will also be exempt from the tests on arrival.

“The same policy will be used for all categories of travellers including Umrah, Haj and foreign workers. Umrah and Haj travellers are required to receive booster vaccines before leaving for the Holy Land,” he said, referring to Mecca.

However, Khairy said travellers who are unvaccinated or who have not completed their vaccinations will still be required to undergo Covid-19 tests.

They will have to test two days before leaving for Malaysia, either using rapid test kits (RTK-Ag) or a professional RT-PCR test; and then take another RTK-Ag test within 24 hours of arrival — with the observation of a medical professional virtually or in-person.

Then, they will have to undergo five days of quarantine, and go through a final test using either an RTK-Ag test on the fourth day or a professional RT-PCR test on the fifth day.

Khairy also said that Covid-19 insurance will no longer be needed for non-Malaysians to enter Malaysia.

However, he said all travellers will need to furnish their “Traveller’s Card” on the MySejahtera contact tracing mobile app upon reaching the international arrival gates at airports. MALAY MAIL

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL

