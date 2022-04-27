POPULAR HK ACTOR TSANG KONG FOUND DEAD AT QUARANTINE HOTEL IN TSIM TSA TSUI

Actor Kenneth Tsang Kong was found dead at a hotel in Hong Kong today (April 27). He was 86.

According to dimsumdailyhk website, staff at the hotel found the actor unconscious and called the paramedics. Tsang was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death was not determined.

South China Morning Post reported that Tsang had just returned to Hong Kong from Singapore on Monday (April 25) and was undergoing the seven-day quarantine at a hotel in Tsim Tsa Tsui.

On April 16, Tsang was spotted at the Kong Heng Restaurant in Baling, Kedah, to savour its famous charcoal-grilled pipa duck.

According to the restaurant operator, Tsang was accompanied by his assistant from Hong Kong and a couple who are believed to be Malaysians.

The actor was said to be in a jovial mood at the restaurant, obliging fans with photos. Tsang also appeared in 2002 James Bond flick ‘Die Another Day’.

“Tsang is still quite fit. Although he is aided by a walking stick, he does not look 86 years old,” restaurant operator Liu Ai Yu said.

“He is very friendly and humorous. I never thought I would meet Tsang in person. I have watched his shows since I was young. He is like a kind father to me,” Liu added.

Tsang started his career in showbiz in the 1950s and starred in more than 100 movies and TV series. He also acted in Hollywood films such as The Replacement Killers (with Chow Yun Fat), Rush Hour 2 (with Jackie Chan), Anna And The King and the Bond flick Die Another Day. Tsang won the Best Supporting Actor Award at the 34th Hong Kong Film Awards in 2015.

ANN

