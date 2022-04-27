MALAYSIA RELAXES COVID RULES – NO NEED TO WEAR MASKS OUTDOORS – NO NEED TO SCAN MYSEJAHTERA APP BUT MUST STILL SHOW RISK STATUS – NIGHTCLUBS CAN FINALLY REOPEN MAY15 ONWARDS

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin says the wearing of face masks remains compulsory indoors and on public transport.

He said masking remains compulsory indoors and on public transport, including e-hailing vehicles.

“Using face masks in open areas or outside buildings is optional but highly recommended as they can reduce the spread of infection,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya today.

The health minister said that individuals would now be allowed to enter all premises, regardless of their vaccination status.

“The management of the premises would still need to check the risk status of individuals in the MySejahtera application.

“Individuals with “High-Risk” status on the MySejahtera app for example positive cases and individuals who have been given a Home Surveillance Order (HSO), are not allowed to enter the premises,” Khairy said at a press conference today.

NIGHTCLUBS can open from May 15, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

According to Khairy, there will no longer be any prohibited economic sectors from mid-May.

“Anything that previously did not meet National Security Council (NSC) standard operating procedure (SOPs) will be dropped.

“Agencies are preparing protocols for reopening,” he said at a press conference in Putrajaya today.

Taking into account that all activities have been permitted with the use of 100% of space, Khairy also added that physical distancing was no longer required.

However, he asked the public to continue to practise social distancing where possible, as a precaution. TMI

Khairy: Individuals can exit isolation on day 4 if RTK results negative

PUTRAJAYA: Individuals who test positive for Covid-19 can be released from isolation if they test negative on day four, said Khairy Jamaluddin. The Health Minister, however, said they should do the RTK-antigen test on the fourth day under the supervision of a medical practitioner. “Those who still test positive will have to complete the seven-day quarantine period,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday (April 27). On the RTK-antigen test, Khairy said it was to done via self test with supervision from medical practitioners registered with the Malaysian Medical Council. The test can be done either physically or virtually, he added. The results of the test must be recorded into the eCovid system by the medical practitioners to ensure the data is integrated with the MySejahtera application. “This should be done in less than an hour after the test is completed (with negative result) so that the individual can obtain a release order as soon as possible,” he added. Khairy said individuals who chose not to do the Covid-19 test on day four will be automatically released after seven days of quarantine. This will take effect from May 1 and is applicable to those who are undergoing quarantine. ANN

PUTRAJAYA: After more than two years of releasing daily reports on the country’s Covid-19 situation, the Health Ministry is now switching to weekly reports as the country transitions to endemicity, says Khairy Jamaluddin.

The Health Minister said that Thursday (April 28) would be the last time a daily statement would be issued by the ministry.

“After this, the Health director-general will be releasing weekly reports,” he said on Wednesday (April 27).

Khairy said that while the country was “one or two final steps” from reaching normalcy, the current Covid-19 situation remains at a pandemic level.

“We are not yet at a level that we can declare safe.

“The Health Ministry will continue to monitor the situation, especially in other countries and on the emergence of new variants,” he said.

Khairy said it was important to keep a close eye on developments abroad as it would affect the management of Covid-19 in Malaysia. ANN

Just to clarify this: COVIDNOW will still report daily numbers. It’s @DGHisham daily press statements that will become weekly updates. https://t.co/u6oIeo0hDs — Khairy Jamaluddin

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / ANN

