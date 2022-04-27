ANOTHER PLAN ‘KOSONG’ FROM ANWAR TO BECOME PM – NOW PKR SAYS MOVE TO CHASE MPs FROM OTHER PARTIES TO BACK ANWAR IS NOT TANTAMOUNT TO ENDORSING PARTY HOPPING – TRUE OR NOT, IT SURE SMACKS OF ANOTHER ‘BACKDOOR’ THRUST FROM ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR – IMAGINE HOW CHEATED VOTERS WOULD FEEL IF THE MPs THEY VOTED FOR IN THE BELIEF THAT THOSE MPs’ PARTY & PM CANDIDATE WOULD FORM THE NEW GOVT, SUDDENLY STOOD BEHIND ANWAR – IS THIS NOT ‘POTONG JALAN’ & THE PM POST HIJACKED IN THE MOST DECEITFUL & UNSCRUPULOUS WAY – NOT TO MENTION, WHY WOULD RIVAL MPs WANT TO SUPPORT ANWAR WHEN EVEN MPs FROM HIS OWN PAKATAN PACT WANT A MORE CAPABLE LEADER – WHAT IS ANWAR GOING TO OFFER THESE RIVAL MPs? MONEY, POSITIONS, PROJECTS? WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE THEN FROM MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU & CORRUPT OLD UMNO?
Saifuddin: Throwing support for Anwar’s PM bid not the same as defecting
PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has argued that PKR’s past history of pursuing MPs from rival parties to support party president Anwar Ibrahim’s prime ministerial bid does not suggest its endorsement of party-hopping.
In a report by news portal Free Malaysia Today, Saifuddin said friendly MPs from rival parties were able to throw their support behind Anwar’s bid to be the prime minister without having to change party allegiances.
“We (the opposition) sought support from other parties as we needed at least 112 MPs to form a government.
“However, we didn’t ask them to switch parties but merely provide additional support for Anwar (to become prime minister),” he said.
This was in reference to Anwar’s past claim that he possessed a “convincing, formidable and strong” majority to form a government, in the months that followed the Sheraton Move in 2020.
Saifuddin, who is also the Transformation and Political Stability Steering Committee chairperson, further explained that the opposition chief should not take the heat for the decision to woo rival MPs as it was a collective decision made by the party members.
The proposed anti-party hopping bill was one of the main reforms lobbied by the coalition when it formally inked a confidence and supply deal with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government.
The much-anticipated anti-party hopping bill was not tabled on March 21 nor April 11 as originally promised by the federal government.
Instead, the Dewan Rakyat decided that the bill needed to be further worked on by an 11-member bipartisan select committee headed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar. MKINI
