MAHATHIR STANDS BY ‘ZAHID WANTED TO BE NICE’ TO HIM REMARKS – MAY EVEN COUNTER-CLAIM AGAINST ZAHID

PETALING JAYA: Lawyers for Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the former prime minister stood by his remarks that Ahmad Zahid Hamidi sought his help to “drop” his corruption cases.

Lead counsel Mior Haidir said they will contest Zahid’s defamation suit against Mahathir.

“He (Mahathir) also reserves his right to file a counterclaim before the court in the future,” he said in a statement.

At the press conference on Feb 23, Mahathir had claimed that Zahid and several others had met him at his house in 2018, adding that Zahid wanted to be “friendly” before Mahathir became the prime minister for a second time.

“At the time, there was a possibility that I might become the prime minister, that’s why he wanted to ‘be nice’ to me.

“But I knew there was a possibility that Zahid could be imprisoned due to the wrongdoing and crimes he committed,” he was quoted as saying.

Zahid filed a defamation suit against Mahathir last week, claiming that his remarks were untrue, unwarranted, unsubstantiated and mischievous.

He claimed the words meant that he was resorting to shortcuts to resolve his criminal cases for personal interests.

Zahid is seeking an injunction to stop Mahathir from repeating his claim, as well as aggravated, general and exemplary damages.

Mior said the Kuala Lumpur High Court had fixed June 17 for case management on Zahid’s application to obtain an injunction against Mahathir.

Zahid had previously filed a suit against Muhyiddin Yassin last month. The former prime minister is said to have made a similar claim during the Johor election campaign.

Zahid is standing trial on a total of 80 corruption charges in Kuala Lumpur and Shah Alam courts.

