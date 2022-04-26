BOMB-LIKE EXPLOSION AT SENTUL POLICE EVIDENCE STORAGE FACILITY – CAUSING NEARBY BUILDINGS TO SHAKE & ‘A LINE OF CARS’ TO BURST INTO FLAMES – AFTER FIREWORKS DISPOSAL OPS GOES AWRY
A fireworks disposal operation gone wrong has set off a fire and explosions at a police evidence storage facility in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur.
The fire started after the police were done with the disposal process this evening, Sentul OCPD Asst Comm Beh Eng Lai told Malaysiakini.
“The place is for storing evidence. After (the disposal process), the fire started,” he said.
Meanwhile, netizens took to social media to share photos and videos of billowing smoke from the facility. The crackle of fireworks can be heard in many of the videos.
“A line of cars in Sentul are currently on fire due to fireworks explosion. The explosion was so loud The Fennel was literally shaking!” said the Twitter user @xnxthxrmxthxr95.
The Fennel is a building complex about 350m away from the scene.
A line of cars in Sentul are currently on fire due to fireworks explosion. The explosion was so loud The Fennel was literally shaking! pic.twitter.com/CiIr0FWGgr
— Acxp ✨ (@xnxthxrmxthxr95) April 26, 2022
According to The Star, the Sentul police were disposing the explosives after obtaining a court order to destroy 1,059 boxes and 35 sacks of firecrackers that were seized in March. The contraband is reportedly worth over RM4.17 million.
The report said the Sentul police had invited the media to the event, and the Fire and Rescue Department were on standby to douse the fireworks pile as it was set to be crushed by a backhoe.
Cops dispose of firecrackers worth RM4.1m, says Sentul district police chief
MKINI / BERNAMA
