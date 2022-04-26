POLICE NEXT AFTER MACC TO LEND CREDIBILITY TO ZAHID’S CLAIM OF A POLITICAL CONSPIRACY AGAINST NAJIB & ZAHID – ALL POLITICIANS NAMED IN PASLEAKS UNDER PROBE, SAYS KL POLICE CHIEF

News portal Malaysiakini reported Azmi saying that investigations on the matter have already commenced, following a police report lodged by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last week.

“We have launched an investigation into the case. Yes, police will record statements from all the individuals named in the document,” Azmi reportedly said.

The news portal reported that Azmi however did not elaborate further on the timing for the politicians to be called to have their statement recorded, or if any had already done so.

The purported leaked document contained the alleged findings of two PAS leaders after they reportedly visited several politicians from Umno, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.

As tensions continue to build over the alleged leaked minutes of rival-turned-ally PAS’ attempt to topple Umno leaders, Umno’s supreme council member Tan Sri Annuar Musa told reporters last week that the issue should not be exaggerated.

National news agency Bernama had reported Annuar saying that the authenticity of the leaked document could not be verified.

This resulted in a sharp rebuke by Ahmad Zahid, who took to his Facebook to chastise Annuar and questioning his party loyalty.

This comes after the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court denied allegations that the Chief Justice is conspiring to hasten the graft trials and convict Zahid and ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, calling the rumour malicious and intended to “subvert” justice.

The source of the PASLeaks allegation was believed to be from a post made by a Facebook user by the name of Shahrir Samad-Tok Uban. The chief registrar’s office said it has lodged a police report against the account owner, and denied claims that the CJ had met with certain politicians to discuss the trials of the two Umno leaders.

The post is believed to be the source of a currently circulating rumour about a plot by the attorney general, the CJ and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to expedite Najib and Zahid’s trials and secure convictions, as a way to circumvent Umno’s return to power.

Zahid has issued a statement claiming the alleged plot as confirmation that the corruption and money laundering charges against him and Najib were trumped up.

