MORE THAN A DILEMMA, IT’S A TRAP OF PAKATAN’S OWN MAKING – WORK TOGETHER WITH PN ‘UNOFFICIALLY’? – SOUNDS REASONABLE BUT WILL UNREALIABLE PKR REALLY GIVE UP SEATS TO BERSATU, PAS, AZMIN CARTEL – OR CREATE ANOTHER DISASTROUS JAM LATER ON IN THE GAME – AND IF WIN, THEN HOW WILL THEY GOVERN?

PETALING JAYA: After contrasting views among Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders on the possible cooperation with Perikatan Nasional in GE15, an analyst says the opposition coalition must iron out its stand on the matter soon.

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said it did not look good for PH to have Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub telling the media about being open to talking with Bersatu, when his party should have consulted its partners first.

“Such issues (cooperating with other parties) need to be discussed with and agreed upon by all PH members,” Azmi told FMT, adding that working with Bersatu was “a very sensitive matter” in view of the Sheraton Move.

“For PH, talking with Bersatu is a big issue and needs to be formalised among themselves. This talk of possible cooperation needs to be settled as soon as possible,” he said.

He said DAP supporters had been furious when PKR and Amanah unilaterally decided to accept two former assemblymen from Umno into their fold just before the Melaka elections. The decision led to a boycott of PKR candidates and a dismal performance by the party.

Last week, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook urged Salahuddin to discuss his views on political cooperation with other parties within PH and not through statements to the media.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had also previously been quoted as saying that his party was open to discussions with any political party, including Bersatu, in preparation for GE15.

Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said the split in opinions between the component parties will only reinforce the perception that PH was “lost in its political direction”.

He told FMT that PH was in a dilemma as it was unlikely for the coalition as a whole to come to a quick and final decision as to whether to work with PN.

“If they don’t work with PN, they could scarcely attract Malay votes. However, if they do officially, they are likely to lose their traditional non-Malay support base,” he said, adding that the latter was more strongly felt by DAP.

Oh added that PH and PN could always work together “unofficially”, as long as they did not clash in seats.

