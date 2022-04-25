OMG! EVEN UNIVERSITI MALAYA FLOODED – MALAYSIANS LET LOOSE THEIR ANGER ON SOCIAL MEDIA – ‘TAK LEH KELUAR MAIN GATE UM BANJIR’

Social media abuzz after flash floods hit Klang Valley

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians took to social media to share about the flash flood situation in Klang Valley, which brought traffic to a standstill after a downpour.

Photos and videos shared on Facebook and Twitter saw certain parts of Kuala Lumpur inundated, and vehicles stuck in the flash floods.

According to Polis KL Facebook page, the emergency siren at Sungai Toba sounded at around 4.30pm Monday (April 25) following an overflow of water from the river.

Roads around the river affected by the floodwaters include Jalan Pahang, Jalan Dewan Besar, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Bulatan Sultan Hishamuddin and Jalan Mahameru.

Meanwhile, Jalan Segambut, Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim, and Jalan Travers were not passable.

Fortunately, most of the roads were opened to the public once the water receded around 5.35pm.

M Firdaus Mansor posted pictures and videos of flooded roads within Universiti Malaya, which prevented people from exiting via the university’s main gate, on Facebook.

“Tak leh keluar main gate UM banjir. (Cannot get out from the main gate, UM is flooded),” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Pantai Dalam MP Fahmi Fadzli tweeted several videos of the flash floods on Jalan Maarof and from the Abdullah Hukum apartment.

In a tweet, Fahmi said that he was also caught in a traffic jam on the way to Bangsar.

“Saya dah hubungi pihak DBKL – sekrg saya sendiri terperangkap dlm jam nak ke Bangsar. (I have contacted DBKL – I myself am stuck in a jam while heading towards Bangsar,” he tweeted.

On March 7, a severe downpour caused several roads around Kuala Lumpur to be flooded.

With the current situation, some have questioned what the government has been doing to handle the situation.

“KL banjir yet again. Downpour terus banjir,” tweeted Farhan.

“Back in March, Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri) Jalaluddin Alias said that the ministry and DBKL will be having meetings on the upgrade of KL’s flood mitigation & warning systems.

“What’s the progress?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Reena tweeted that the major factor behind the floods is the drainage system.

“A major factor behind (the floods in Kuala Lumpur) is the drainage (system) – with people throwing rubbish inside and also the government not cleaning it properly,” she said.

