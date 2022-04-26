MALAYSIA NOW BELONGS THE WICKED – BUT IF THE PEOPLE STAND UP, THE PARTY OF PLUNDER & PILLAGE IS OVER!

As the shadow of darkness creeps across the land, men who carried out their duties to the country with integrity and honour are persecuted, while those who were derelict, and those who aided in the robbing of its treasures, are showered with honours. Honest men and men of integrity will find no place of shelter in this land and will be tormented and hunted down so that they cannot rise to challenge the wicked. No one will come to their aid and there are so few of them.

The reign of honest men in this country has come to an end. The days now belong to the wicked.

Palaces of justice have become the roaming grounds of the wicked. Those who grovel at their feet are busy caressing their titles, all the while whispering: “my precious.” They cannot be bothered with the fate of ordinary men or the future of the country. They will not stand up for men of integrity for they no longer understand what it means to be that. They wear religion like their titles, and their souls are empty of morality.

The instruments of the state intended to protect honest men have been turned into tools of persecution to help the wicked gain and retain power. Who will protect and stand up for honest men?

Not the masses. Their slumber remains undisturbed. They continue to dream of everlasting prosperity and days of handouts without limits. Their dreams are not troubled by concerns about the treachery that has put the country on a treacherous path.

The reign of honest men has ended and no one is giving a damn. How unfortunate for this beloved country.

Sukudhew Singh

Former BNM Deputy Governor

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

