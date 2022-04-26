MALAYSIA NOW BELONGS THE WICKED – BUT IF THE PEOPLE STAND UP, THE PARTY OF PLUNDER & PILLAGE IS OVER!

Palaces of justice have become the roaming grounds of the wicked. Those who grovel at their feet are busy caressing their titles, all the while whispering: “my precious.” They cannot be bothered with the fate of ordinary men or the future of the country. They will not stand up for men of integrity for they no longer understand what it means to be that. They wear religion like their titles, and their souls are empty of morality.
The instruments of the state intended to protect honest men have been turned into tools of persecution to help the wicked gain and retain power. Who will protect and stand up for honest men?
Not the masses. Their slumber remains undisturbed. They continue to dream of everlasting prosperity and days of handouts without limits. Their dreams are not troubled by concerns about the treachery that has put the country on a treacherous path.
The reign of honest men has ended and no one is giving a damn. How unfortunate for this beloved country.
Sukudhew Singh
Former BNM Deputy Governor
http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/
