This is the new Kunming (China) to Vientiane (Laos) rail connection that was opened in December 2021. It is actually a high speed rail (HSR) track that spans 414 km.The track is also used for freight (at normal speed).

From Vientiane the freight can then be sent onwards by rail to Bangkok, a journey of over 30 hours. So the travel time between China and Bangkok has been cut by 28 days !!There is already a regular train service from Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur and from KL to Singapore. This means freight trains from China can travel all the way to Kuala lumpur and onwards to Singapore.

