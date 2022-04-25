HERE COMES KU LI AGAIN – GUA MUSANG MP, WHO LIKE ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR IS ALWAYS EYEING THE PM POST, NOW ‘FORMULATING’ COOPERATION STRATEGY WITH PAKATAN IN KELANTAN – BUT ISN’T KU LI STILL IN UMNO? – DOES HE HAVE ALL-POWERFUL NAJIB & ZAHID’S PERMISSION?

Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah is said to be formulating a cooperation strategy with Pakatan Harapan in Kelantan, ahead of the 15th general elections.

It is understood that a meeting was held in Kota Bahru with the current Amanah leadership at a buka puasa event recently.

Present at the event were Kelantan Amanah chairperson Muhammad Hussin, former Kelantan Amanah chairperson Wan Abd Rahim Wan Abdullah, Kelantan Amanah Youth chief Hazmi Hassan and several members of the Kelantan Amanah state committee.

According to a source, Razaleigh, also known as Ku Li, is expected to announce his plans after Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“This is an initiative he has taken, and he has had discussions with Amanah leadership about it.

“It is an effort to ensure that PAS loses (in Kelantan) in the 15th general election,” said the source who declined to be named.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Amanah deputy chairperson Che Ibrahim Mohamed shared a Facebook post on the matter.

“InsyaAllah (God-willing) an effort is being made in Kelantan to unite various parties, non-governmental organisations and the people of Kelantan who can offer an alternative government, apart from PAS.

“It is then up to the people of Kelantan to stay with PAS or choose the offer, which is an attempt for change.

“Political parties are merely competing to offer the best they can provide.

“Religion, race and all various offers are just the seasonings and garnishes of a dish that may cause voters to be deceived and make the wrong choice,” he said.

Malaysiakini is attempting to get comments from Razaleigh and his representatives regarding the meeting.

MKINI

.