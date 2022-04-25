SENIOR CITIZEN CAUGHT RAPING CAT IN JOHOR PLAYGROUND, CAUSING IT TO DIE

Senior citizen in the dock for ‘raping’ cat, causing its death

JOHOR BARU: A senior citizen has been charged at the Sessions Court here for raping a cat, resulting in its death.

Unemployed Janting Keling, 63, pleaded guilty in front of Sessions Court judge Fatimah Zahari here on Monday (April 25).

According to the charge sheet, he committed the act at a playground in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah at around 4.30am on April 16.

He was charged under Section 377 of the Penal Code with carnal intercourse against the order of nature, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 20 years, as well as a fine and whipping upon conviction.

Janting pleaded for a lighter sentence as he did not have a job and just arrived here from Sarawak.

He told the court he was currently staying with his daughter and was not sure if she would show up to post bail.

Fatimah then set bail at RM6,000 with one surety and fixed May 25 for the handing over of documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor S. Thiviya prosecuted while Janting was not represented.

Janting is not likely to be whipped, as he is over 50 years old.

ANN

.