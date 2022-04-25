KL TURNS INTO A ‘RIVER’ AGAIN – SEVERAL KEY ROADS IN CITY CENTRE SUBMERGED AFTER HEAVY DOWNPOUR

Floods: Several major roads in KL submerged

PETALING JAYA: Several major roads in Kuala Lumpur are inundated after a downpour that started at around 3pm on Monday (April 25).

The Integrated Transport Information System (Itis) shared several photos on social media showing the affected locations.

Among them were Jalan Semantan, Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Segambut, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Travers, Jalan Ampang, the area around Menara DBKL 1 in Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim and Jalan Pudu.

“It is raining heavily in the city centre. Motorists are advised to exercise caution when driving,” Itis said on its Facebook page.