KL TURNS INTO A ‘RIVER’ AGAIN – SEVERAL KEY ROADS IN CITY CENTRE SUBMERGED AFTER HEAVY DOWNPOUR
Floods: Several major roads in KL submerged
PETALING JAYA: Several major roads in Kuala Lumpur are inundated after a downpour that started at around 3pm on Monday (April 25).
The Integrated Transport Information System (Itis) shared several photos on social media showing the affected locations.
Among them were Jalan Semantan, Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Segambut, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Travers, Jalan Ampang, the area around Menara DBKL 1 in Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim and Jalan Pudu.
“It is raining heavily in the city centre. Motorists are advised to exercise caution when driving,” Itis said on its Facebook page.
ANN
Floods hit KL after heavy rain, massive jams reported
Jalan Semantan in Kuala Lumpur under water. Many other areas were also affected following heavy rain in the city.
PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur has been hit by flash floods following heavy rain this afternoon, causing massive traffic jams for motorists heading home from work.
Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) posted on Twitter that several roads were inundated by floodwaters, including Jalan Pudu, Jalan Kuching and Jalan Ampang.
At 4pm today, the meteorological department issued a warning for thunderstorms in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor. These are expected to last until 7pm.
Thunderstorms are also expected in Sabah and Sarawak until 8pm.
On March 7 and 8, several areas in Kuala Lumpur were badly affected by flash floods following a heavy downpour. FMT
ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.