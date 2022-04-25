WHO CAN DUPE THE PEOPLE MORE THAN NAJIB, THE NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT WHO STOLE BILLIONS – YET EX-PM POINTS THE FINGER AT HIS FOES FOR TRYING TO MAKE SURE HE GOES TO JAIL – PREDICTS PAKATAN & PH TO DIVIDE THE SEATS IN PARLIAMENT – ‘I THINK PH/PN WILL PUBLISH A NEW STORY SOON… THIS WILL MEAN PH/PN WILL DIVIDE THE SEATS… SO WELCOME BACK PH 2.0’

The former prime minister claimed the Opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) and ruling parties from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) will soon make up stories on how they will coordinate their electoral efforts so as to take on the Barisan Nasional (BN) without overlaps.

“I think PH/PN (Perikatan Nasional) will publish a new story to dupe the public soon. ‘We are not joining forces. No! We are only negotiating working together to ensure BN gets a one-on-one fight at GE15’,” he said in his newest Facebook post.

However, Najib, who is BN adviser, questioned how the two dissonant coalitions will be able to work together if they win GE15.

“This would mean PH and PN will divide the seats in Parliament. Once you’ve won these seats imagine now having to work together or combine forces after GE15 to make the majority to form the government.

“And so please welcome back PH 2.0,” he added.

Najib tacked on a Malay news report of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin saying yesterday that his party is in early stages of discussions to offer voters a “win-win” formula for GE15.

Without naming any one, Muhyiddin, who is also PN chairman, said understanding among political parties is important to avoid split votes as demonstrated during the recent Melaka and Johor state elections.

PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said last Friday that the Opposition coalition is prepared to negotiate and discuss with any political party about cooperation in the upcoming GE15.

He was responding to a statement by Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who urged the PH leadership t be open to holding discussions with all Opposition bloc parties ahead of GE15.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said, however, that the issue of cooperation between PH and PN should not arise as PN is still a part of the government bloc.

