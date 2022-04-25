‘SUKA SUKA’ GO TO CIVIL COURT – CANNOT GET WHAT THEY WANT, GO TO SHARIAH COURT & VICE VERSA – WHEN MALICE KNOWS NO BOUNDS, MARIA CHIN SENTENCED TO 7 DAYS JAIL OVER NAZA’S SM FAISAL’S CONTEMPT SUIT

Naza group chairperson SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin has succeeded in his bid to cite Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah for contempt.

The Federal Territory Syariah High Court late this morning sentenced the PKR lawmaker to seven days in jail over her 2019 public statement regarding the court’s custodial penalty meted out to the businessperson’s former wife Emilia Hanafi.

However, Maria, 66, was not present in court as she earlier tested positive for Covid-19.

In September 2019, SM Faisal’s lawyers went to the Syariah court to initiate the contempt proceedings.

Emilia, 42, was given the sentence by the Syariah court for rescheduling visitation dates for her children to be with their father.

The ruling prompted criticism from Maria (above) who said that Muslim women were still being discriminated against under the Syariah legal system.

Maria also has a separate, ongoing legal bid before the civil court to quash the Syariah court’s leave to SM Faisal to seek contempt proceedings against her.

Stay of execution

When contacted, counsel Akberdin Abdul Kader representing SM Faisal and Maria’s lawyer Rosli Dahlan confirmed the contempt decision and sentencing by Syariah judge Mohamad Fouzi Mokhtar.

Both lawyers also confirmed that the court allowed Maria’s application to stay the execution of the jail sentence, pending the MP’s appeal to the Federal Territory Syariah Court of Appeal.

According to a copy of today’s judgment, Fouzi ruled that Maria’s defence against the committal bid failed to show how her public statement did not amount to bringing the Syariah court into disrepute.

The judge noted that the lawmaker’s defence was merely summarising the impugned statement, adding that she failed to provide any other ground on why it should not amount to contempt of court.

“The respondent (Maria) also failed to show any remorse or regret for her action, in fact (she) still faulted the Syariah judicial system.

“Therefore, this court could not accept the show cause put forward by the respondent,” Fouzi said.

Inaccurate statement

The judge also noted that Maria’s public statement was based on inaccurate information regarding the Syariah court case between SM Faisal and Emilia.

Naza group chair SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin and ex-wife Emilia Hanafi

Fouzi ruled that the lawmaker’s statement erroneously linked the former couple’s case to that of ‘nafkah anak’ (child support).

The judge contended that the case was in reality about the enforcement and execution of Syariah court rulings over Emilia’s contravention of a consent Syariah court order regarding child custody and visitation rights.

SM Faisal, 42, and Emilia divorced in 2016, and the latter was granted full custody of their three children, Fawwaz, Faiz and Farhan.

SM Faisal’s lawyers alleged that even though the businessperson was granted visitation rights in July 2018, he was not allowed to take their children out of Emilia’s house.

Emilia however denied SM Faisal’s allegations over the visitation rights. MKINI

Maria Chin’s sentence should be reversed, says ex-law minister

PETALING JAYA: Former law minister Zaid Ibrahim said Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah’s jail sentence was regrettable and should be reversed as her criticism was not directed at Islam but at the shariah legal system and process. “These laws are man-made, not divine, and the courts should not feel as though people who criticise the system are insulting the religion,” Zaid told FMT. He added that if people were unable to critique the court system, it would never improve. “This is bad for Islam itself and the higher authorities should reverse the sentencing.” Zaid also said the shariah high court’s decision set a bad precedent as now no one would speak up on weaknesses in the system. This morning, the shariah high court sentenced Maria to seven days jail for contempt of court over her September 2019 statement: “Muslim women are still being discriminated (against) under Malaysia’s shariah legal system.” She had said the shariah court’s decision to sentence businessman SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin’s former wife, Emilia Hanafi, to seven days in prison for rescheduling his visitation dates for her children was a “grave injustice” and a “total disgrace to the judicial system”. Judge Fouzi Mokhtar allowed a stay of execution and ordered Maria’s legal team to file their appeal within 14 days. Her lawyer, Rosli Dahlan, told the court she would be appealing the decision. Founder of Komuniti Muslim Universal (KMU) Aizat Shamsuddin said the ruling was unjust as Maria was merely responding to the injustices women faced as a result of laws and religious interpretations that discriminated against them. “This is to censor human rights advocates and political dissent through the shariah legal system. “The shariah legal system should instead respond by improving the laws and staff capacity to promote gender equality and accountability, like in other Muslim-majority countries that are progressing,” Aizat told FMT. Former deputy law minister Hanipa Maidin said while he respected the court’s decision, it was damaging to their reputation. “This will not uplift the shariah court’s image. It will only further diminish its reputation. “I am of the view that the court ought to tolerate freedom of speech,” Hanipa told FMT. Marina Mahathir, a socio-political activist and daughter of former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, questioned how the Islamic judicial system could be “insulted”. “Does the system have feelings?” she said in a brief Twitter post. “This is disgusting.” FMT

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

