BOMBSHELL – ‘TRUE LIES’ – UMNO VS UMNO-PLUS BLACKOPS HITS BREAKING POINT – WHICH SIDE WILL SNAP FIRST NOW DEPENDS ON WHO HAS SPRUNG THE BETTER TRAP – NAJIB, WHO HAS BEEN KEEPING SUSPICIOUSLY QUIET, & ZAHID, WHO HAS BEEN SPEWING HOT & TOXIC POLITICAL LAVA DESPITE MECCA TRIP – OR THE PRO-ISMAIL SABRI CAMP WITH HELP FROM ‘FRIENDS’ IN BERSATU & PAS

An ‘unsaid truth’ comes to light

WHEN a political source shared the “Pasleak” documents on Wednesday night, I scrutinised them to check for authenticity.

The “Pasleak” documents are supposed to be the leaked minutes of a PAS meeting allegedly detailing a conspiracy to topple Umno and Barisan Nasional.

Supposedly, Umno’s Kluster Kabinet (Cabinet Cluster, ie those currently in the Cabinet), PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) are plotting to bring down Umno’s Kluster Mahkamah (Court Cluster, ie those facing court charges) and Kluster Bukan Mahkamah dan Kabinet (the rest, we presume).

My view of Pasleak? Firstly, some information in the documents did not make political sense, especially the one linking Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Azmin Ali with the new Parti Bangsa Malaysia.

Secondly, though the documents are written in Bahasa Malaysia, strangely, there are English words like “date”, “venue”, “target”, “operator”, “conclusion”, “political engagement” and “Thursday” scattered throughout. Why would PAS use English words in a report? Why “Thursday 24 Mac” instead of “Khamis 24 Mac”? What’s so special about “Thursday”, I wondered.

If the documents are authentic, the big scandal is not the alleged plot to oust certain Umno leaders but that PAS spikes its reports with English words.

“Rubbish,” said PAS vice president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar in response to Pasleak.

“It is not true, don’t know where it came from. Even my name was spelt incorrectly. They knew there were meetings, so they created a narrative,” he said in a news report.

Other leaders such as Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and PAS vice-president Datuk Idris Ahmad have also called the documents “sampah” (rubbish).

Those in the know say that the documents might be a “black op” in the Umno versus Umno + Bersatu + PAS war. They say the documents might be sampah but there is some truth in the lies.

They are “truelies”.

According to the Collins online dictionary, “truelies” mean “the unsaid truth”– the term originates from the 1994 American action-comedy movie True Lies directed by James Cameron and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, according to Collins.

The unsaid truth here is that there is a “kill or be killed” political fight between one faction in Umno and another faction in Umno aligned with Bersatu and PAS, two parties that are in the Perikatan Nasional coalition (along with Gerakan, Sabah Star and the Sabah Progressive Party).

Who is taking which side can be seen by who is saying the Pasleak documents are rubbish and who is keeping quiet despite being named in the documents. Who is demanding those named to utter “sumpah laknat” (take an Islamic oath) to deny plotting to topple Umno leaders and who is saying there is no need to play up the issue?

Umno leaders might publicly say that the party is now united and there are no camps as it gears up to face the 15th General Election (GE15).

But realpolitik tells you that the opposite is happening.

I’ll give you an example of a classic Umno vs Umno psywar move: A blog repeated an old corruption allegation against Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Setapak Jaya 1A Umno branch information chief Halim Rahmat lodged a report against Mohamad Hasan with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. Umno Supreme Council member Razlan Rafii then claimed a campaign is being organised to discredit Mohamad Hasan – aka Tok Mat – ahead of GE15 and party polls that are supposed to take place six months after the elections.

“There are certain quarters who sponsored the blog post. There is a movement by certain quarters to sully Tok Mat’s name and they are using the blog post to further their agenda,” Razlan told news portal Malaysiakini.

“They are raising old issues to attack the Umno deputy president with the intention of sullying his image.”

An Umno insider explained that the attack on Mat Hasan comes in the run-up to an Umno poll in which the prizes are the president and deputy president posts: “Mat Hasan is seen as a forerunner for these positions and Team X sees him as a threat and they need to destroy him,” he said.

“A certain faction in Umno, whose members are not in key party positions, needs party polls to be held before GE15.

“If they are not in control of the party, the rival faction might not field them as candidates or in seats that are difficult to win, such as the Port Dickson Parliamentary seat.”

For Bersatu and PAS, depending on the faction, they would prefer pro-Perikatan Umno leaders so that Barisan and Perikatan could form an alliance in GE15. As it stands now, the current leaders in Umno are adamant that Barisan will go it alone against all parties in GE15. Barisan currently comprises Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.

It wouldn’t be a lie to say that Bersatu and PAS are plotting for friendly Umno leaders to take control of the party.

Whether the Pasleak documents are authentic or fake, what the leakers have done is to bring the “unsaid truth” out into the open.

