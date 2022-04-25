KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu is prepared to cooperate with any political party to ensure straight fights against Barisan Nasional in the coming 15th general election.

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said the party was currently in the initial stage of discussions to offer a “win-win” formula to achieve that objective.

Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional chairman, said an understanding among political parties was important to avoid split votes, as demonstrated by the results of the Melaka and Johor state elections.

He said the initial meetings showed encouraging signs “but we haven’t finalised the type of understanding to avoid clashes”.

“If our objective is important for the country, then leaders of other parties should be on the same page and they have shown a rather positive reaction but we haven’t fine-tuned what would be implemented,” he told reporters after Bersatu’s breaking of fast event here tonight.

On Friday, Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the coalition was prepared to negotiate and discuss with any political party about electoral cooperation.

He was responding to a statement by Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub that PH leaders should be open to discussions with all opposition parties. However, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook discounted any cooperation with Perikatan Nasional as PN was part of the current government.

