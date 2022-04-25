KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu is prepared to cooperate with any political party to ensure straight fights against Barisan Nasional in the coming 15th general election.
Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said the party was currently in the initial stage of discussions to offer a “win-win” formula to achieve that objective.
He said the initial meetings showed encouraging signs “but we haven’t finalised the type of understanding to avoid clashes”.
“If our objective is important for the country, then leaders of other parties should be on the same page and they have shown a rather positive reaction but we haven’t fine-tuned what would be implemented,” he told reporters after Bersatu’s breaking of fast event here tonight.
On Friday, Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the coalition was prepared to negotiate and discuss with any political party about electoral cooperation.
He was responding to a statement by Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub that PH leaders should be open to discussions with all opposition parties. However, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook discounted any cooperation with Perikatan Nasional as PN was part of the current government.
Unite to stop GE15 plan of court cluster, says DAP man
PETALING JAYA: Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong has called on all political forces against Umno’s “court cluster” to immediately set fair rules ahead of the looming general election (GE15).
The state opposition leader said all responsible political actors should come to a consensus as to what constitutes fair play when contesting in GE15 rather than allowing this “court cluster” to set the pace and potentially regain power in the federal government.
“All political actors and voters should find ways to foil this cluster’s schedule.
“What is most important now is for all political forces against this cluster, including Umno leaders who do not wish to see the return of Najib Razak and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, to work out a set of democratic rules to ensure fair elections and fair processes governing the formation of the government on election night,” he said on Facebook.
The “court cluster” refers to prominent Umno leaders, including the party’s president Zahid, and former prime minister Najib, who are either on trial or have been convicted on charges such as criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering.
Zahid and Najib have been among those calling for GE15 to be held soon after Umno and Barisan Nasional’s (BN) convincing wins in the recent Johor and Melaka state elections.
Liew said in order to prevent a comeback of this “court cluster”, all those opposed must come together or risk seeing the nation spiral downwards.
“Given the bad blood in the past, dwelling on whether or not Pakatan Harapan should work with Perikatan Nasional during the general election gets us nowhere.
“We are now in a situation where no one is fully dominant. Umno no longer has the command of all state apparatus.
“For instance, its arch-rival Bersatu holds the powerful home ministry portfolio,” he said, adding that the lack of dominance by one party or coalition could be used to pass more legislation, other than the anti-hopping bill.
Liew said there was no guarantee that Umno-BN would form the next government and there remained hope democratic rules fair to all could be formulated. FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.