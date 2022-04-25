HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ANNOUNCEMENT – KHAIRY TO DETAIL RELAXATION OF COVID-19 RULES ON WEDNESDAY

Covid rules announcement on Wednesday, says KJ

Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said he had briefed the prime minister of the ministry’s plans.

PORT DICKSON: The health ministry is expected to announce the relaxation of several Covid-19 standard operating procedures on Wednesday.

Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said he had informed the prime minister of the ministry’s plans. “I will make an announcement on Wednesday,” he told reporters today.

Khairy’s announcement of the date came after he visited five children who became orphans after losing their parents to Covid-19 in Bandar Sunggala here.

