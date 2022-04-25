HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ANNOUNCEMENT – KHAIRY TO DETAIL RELAXATION OF COVID-19 RULES ON WEDNESDAY

PORT DICKSON: The health ministry is expected to announce the relaxation of several Covid-19 standard operating procedures on Wednesday.

Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said he had informed the prime minister of the ministry’s plans. “I will make an announcement on Wednesday,” he told reporters today.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said last week that the government would announce the relaxation of three key measures: the wearing of face masks in public, the need to check-in via MySejahtera when entering premises, and about Covid-19 detection tests at airports.

Khairy’s announcement of the date came after he visited five children who became orphans after losing their parents to Covid-19 in Bandar Sunggala here.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.