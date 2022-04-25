NAJIB & ZAHID DO NOT HAVE ‘PERSONAL RIGHT’ TO RULE – IN VEILED ATTACK, ANNUAR MUSA TELLS COURT CLUSTER ‘DON’T BACKSTAB’ – WHILE HIS AIDE CLAIMS ‘ANTI-MUAFAKAT GROUP EXPOSED PASLEAKS’

KUALA LUMPUR, 27 Feb -- Setiausaha Agung UMNO Tan Sri Annuar Musa bercakap ketika sidang media selepas pertemuan khas di ibu pejabat UMNO di Pusat Dagangan Dunia Putra (PWTC) hari ini. --fotoBERNAMA (2020) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA
Party leadership not a personal right, says Annuar
KUALA LUMPUR: Umno veteran Annuar Musa spoke out about loyalty today in what appeared to be a message to party leaders, saying it was unwise to question the loyalty of those who had served Umno for a lifetime.
“If deeds are left unremembered, loyal friends misunderstood, then don’t bother talking about loyalty. Don’t backstab,” he said.
Warning that the party was often used as “a shield for personal action”, he said that political parties “cannot be managed as a matter of personal right”.
Annuar later defended the Muafakat Nasional (MN) alliance between PAS and Umno, saying it was the foundation for future success as a Malay-Muslim united front.
However, the alliance had been betrayed by others behind the scenes for their own reasons, he said.
Annuar’s remarks were made in two online postings today, which come a day after Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said that party leaders should not dance to the beat of enemies and rebel against the party.
Zahid’s statement appeared to be a response to Annuar having played down the significance of documents purportedly about discussions among PAS leaders to move against certain Umno leaders.
In his posting this morning, Annuar said: “Loyalty to the party is very important. It is different from loyalty to the individual, which is sometimes considered as a sign of loyalty to the party.
“Almost everyone talks about their loyalty to the party; sometimes their loyalty is displayed by accusing others of being disloyal,” he said.
Annuar, who serves as communications and multimedia minister in the government of Ismail Sabri Yaakob, is seen as being friendly towards Bersatu, which has been at odds with Umno.
In his follow-up posting about MN, he said he supported the unity of Malays and Muslims.
“My political inclinations have not changed. I have never been fanatical about individuals or groups. Those in the right, I support. Those who are wrong, I say wrong. I call a spade a spade,” he said. FMT
Anti-Muafakat group behind ‘PAS leak’ says Annuar’s aide
KUALA LUMPUR: A purported leak of PAS documents about moves against certain Umno leaders was the work of those who are against the revival of Muafakat Nasional, says an aide to Umno veteran Annuar Musa.
The aide, Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, said the leakers had the intention to further increase ill-will within Umno towards PAS.
He said the leaked papers, which were widely spread on social media, were merely notes made by someone unknown, and it was also not known whether the contents were true or exaggerated.
He said the papers were not minutes of the meeting, as claimed on social media, Bernama reported.
The papers purportedly showed that PAS leaders had discussed moves against certain Umno leaders who were facing criminal charges in court.
Tun Faisal, press secretary to Annuar, who is communications and multimedia minister, said the papers would be well received by those who favoured Umno going solo in the 15th general election.
“The end goal (of the leakers) is that Umno must hate PAS; Muafakat Nasional must be buried deeply; and that only by contesting solo can Umno and Barisan Nasional achieve an absolute victory of a two-thirds majority,” he said.
Tun Faisal urged Umno and BN to be cautious about a general election victory.
He said that in 2018, the prime minister’s special officer, confident of a two-thirds majority for BN, had celebrated prematurely at 6.30pm on polling day even though Jasa, the special affairs department, had predicted that BN would lose power and win only a maximum of 90 seats. FMT