THE GOOD OLD DAYS ARE BACK – FOR MALACCA’S JONKER WALK!

Good old days again: Jonker Walk night market traders enjoying brisk sales

MELAKA: The iconic Jonker Walk night market is back to its glory days with an estimated 7,000 to 10,000 visitors recorded in a day during the weekends, says its management.

Jonker Walk management committee deputy chairman Datuk Wira Gan Tian Loo said traders and hawkers have started enjoying brisk sales, just like the good old days.

“Traders are back on their feet again and we anticipate the number of visitors to increase next month and during the school holidays in Singapore,” he said when interviewed here on Saturday (April 23).

Gan said the management had encouraged traders and hawkers to continue their business despite being impacted by the then series of movement control orders and travel restrictions.

“Now, all of us can breathe a sigh of relief,” he added.

Gan said more than 50,000 visitors had been registered entering the night market during the weekends from April 1.

“We obtained our data from MySejahtera registrations at the entry points and the number is expected to hike during the Hari Raya festive season,” he said.

Gan said some 15,000 visitors were recorded in the first week of April and last weekend, the figure almost hit the 20,000 mark, and is expected to surpass last week’s record during this weekend.

He said there were also visitors who updated on social media that the night market was packed with visitors last weekend.

Gan added that the night market has been operating for the past 22 years and will continue to be a main attraction for the state.

