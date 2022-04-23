IF UMNO-PAS PACT, MN, IS ‘GOD’S GIFT’ – THEN WHAT IS PAS-BERSATU ALLIANCE? THE DEVIL’S PACT? – BUT TEAM PUTRAJAYA’S ANNUAR MUSA CONVENIENTLY DOESN’T SAY – EVEN AS HE STEPS ON HIS OWN PARTY LINE TO TOADY UP TO PAS’ SPIRITUAL LEADER HASHIM JASIN

Muafakat pact is God’s gift as GE15 weapon, says Annuar

KANGAR: Senior Umno leader Annuar Musa, describing the cooperation between his party and PAS in Muafakat Nasional (MN) as “a gift from God”, is confident that the two “estranged” parties could still cooperate to face the 15th general election.

Annuar said the current deadlock between the two parties was only temporary and efforts to reconcile and strengthen their ties should be continued.

“As a senior politician who has faced PAS in general elections many times, I find MN as a gift from God where Umno and PAS can work together.

“We should not give up trying to save our relationship even though the ties have soured,” Bernama reported him as saying after paying a courtesy call on PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin at the Perlis PAS Complex today.

Umno and PAS have had a falling out over the Islamic party’s close ties with Bersatu, with whom PAS formed Perikatan Nasional, which was in power as the federal government for a year.

Senior Umno leaders have since described the Muafakat alliance as being as good as dead.

Annuar said MN was formed to achieve victory in the general election and it would be a pity if it fails midway.

“We created MN with the aim of dominating the next general election. This partnership was a good weapon in our hands to enter the GE15 battleground. But now, it’s a pity that it is suddenly being thrown away just like that,” he said.

Annuar, who is communications and multimedia minister in the Ismail Sabri Yaakob government, said there was a clause in the MN agreement that any dispute or problem between Umno and PAS should be resolved in the spirit of the Medina charter.

“The spirit (of the Medina charter) is important not only in politics but also in our lives to resolve problems and disputes by returning to the Quran and hadith,” he said.

Hashim said he felt a surge of fresh spirit and energy for the sake of unity of the ummah after meeting Annuar to discuss the matter.

“I’m determined that no matter what challenges lie ahead of us, we will continue the struggle towards building unity through MN,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.