‘CAMPAIGN’ TO FREE PM-IN-WAITING NAJIB – SURELY NOT! BUT HERE COMES SOME ‘PRESSURE’ – JUDGE WHO CONVICTED NAJIB NOW BEING PROBED BY MACC – INDEED, GOD HAVE MERCY ON OUR NATION

The MACC has opened an investigation paper into Court of Appeal judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed that a probe was initiated.

He added that it was part of the procedure to investigate whenever a report is lodged, according to The Star.

“Yes, we have started our investigation. The procedure is to investigate when a report has been officially lodged.

“We opened an investigation paper because there were reports lodged, not because claims were made on portals or social media,” he was quoted as saying.

Blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin’s portal Malaysia Today had accused Nazlan of having “unexplained wealth”.

Nazlan has lodged a police report over the article.

Previously, an allegation was circulated claiming that Nazlan (above) was a relative of former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Mahathir’s daughter Marina said the family would be flattered if a learned judge was their relative but said Nazlan was not.

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s legal team has also tried to discredit Nazlan by claiming that he had a conflict of interest in the 1MDB case.

Nazlan, when he was a High Court judge in 2020, sentenced Najib to 12 years in prison and RM210 million for corruption, abuse of power and money laundering.

The Court of Appeal upheld the decision last year. Najib is appealing the case in Federal Court.MKINI

