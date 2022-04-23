After being cancelled for two years consecutively in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, the question remains whether the PT3 (Form Three Assessment) examination will resume this year. Earlier, a statement had been posted – later deleted – on the Malaysian Examination Board Facebook, saying the PT3 exam for the 2022 session would be held from October to November.

So far, however, the clueless Education Minister Radzi Jidin has not offered any solution, let alone leadership, on a problem as simple as whether the exam should go ahead or not. The month of May is just a week away, yet thousands of secondary schools and hundreds of thousands of confused Form-3 students, not to mention frustrated teachers, are being kept in the dark.

Mr Radzi could only say that his ministry has yet to decide on the PT3, primarily because it was still looking into the most suitable approach to the exam. In short, the education ministry has no idea of the level of mastery of students after almost two years of online learning. Actually, the solution is simple – lower the passing mark, and celebrate the best PT3 results in history.

After all, it was Radzi leadership that the country saw Form-5 students scored the best results in their 2020 SPM examination – the only country where exam results improved spectacularly despite lockdown and online study. On a serious note, if the students are not ready to sit for PT3 exam this year, what makes Radzi thinks they can proceed to Form-4 and Form-5 for SPM?

Did Radzi just admit that a generation of students have lost at least 2 years of formal education because they lacked affordable devices, competent teachers, reliable connectivity and equal access to online classes? Alternatively, the education minister can scrap PT3 exam permanently, the same way UPSR exam for primary six students had been terminated – a lazy way to solve problems.

The main factor the government cannot decide on the date of PT3 examination is because it is unsure which month lame duck Prime Minister Ismail Sabri will call for a snap election this year. If the current unelected government suddenly dissolves the Parliament, it will disrupt PT3 preparation as classrooms reserved for the exam have to be converted as polling stations.

Yes, despite opposition Pakatan Harapan’s repetitive insistence that its MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Sabri’s fragile government can be extended beyond July 31 to allow it to continue running the government, the writing is on the wall that the prime minister is too weak to fight the pressure to hold an early election, which most likely will shift to top gear after the Hari Raya festivities.

About a week ago, despite the Opposition seemingly begging for the government not to dissolve the parliament till next year, PM Sabri said he would abide by the decision made by his party United Malays National Organization (UMNO) Supreme Council not to extend the MOU. This means the turtle-egg man could only drag till August before he meets King Sultan Abdullah.

If the Agong (King) agrees with the PM’s advice, the Parliament will be dissolved and within sixty (60) days from the date of its dissolution, a General Election has to be held to elect representatives to the House of Representatives (Dewan Rakyat). This also means the polling date would fall in October, the same month that PT3 examination should begin.

The question whether Mr Sabri should go against his own party’s wish, which is actually being controlled by the Court Cluster (in reference to several UMNO leaders facing graft charges in court, including convicted-former Prime Minister Najib Razak and UMNO president Zahid Hamidi), has been put to rest after UMNO agreed to name Ismail Sabri as the next PM.

Of course, it was a cheap ploy to trick simpleton Sabri, vice-president of UMNO, into believing that he will return as the country’s most powerful man after the next election. It’s the same gimmick played out in Johor, where Hasni Mohammad was paraded as the candidate for Chief Minister, only to see Onn Hafiz Ghazi appointed as the Johor Chief Minister instead.

But Sabri is too dumb to realize that he is being played like a bloody fool. The next premier will be anyone but him. Even if he knew it was a trap, he has no choice but to walk into it because to go against his own party will provide an excuse for Najib and Zahid to topple him by pulling out their support, the same way former backdoor PM Muhyiddin Yassin lost his power in Aug 2021.

To name Sabri as the poster boy would not only stop speculations that Najib or Zahid could become the next PM, serving as bait to attract gullible voters, but also to check-mate Sabri, giving him zero excuse not to dissolve the parliament. With Najib as UMNO de-facto leader, the serial liar can certainly cook one million reasons not to make Sabri prime minister after UMNO wins.

How do we know that the new prime minister is definitely not Ismail Sabri, but could be either Najib or Zahid or even their proxy? That’s because pro-Najib bloggers, propagandists and cyber troopers has started attacking UMNO deputy president, Mohamad Hasan, accusing him of corruption. Popularly known as Tok Mat, the UMNO No. 2 was considered clean by UMNO standard.

By eliminating Mohamad Hasan from the popularity contest, the party will run out of credible prime ministerial candidate. With his threat out of the picture, Zahid hopes the UMNO Supreme Council will then have to accept him as the next PM. Even though Ismail Sabri will also benefit with the elimination of Tok Mat, he is too weak and too coward to pick a fight with Zahid.

It’s worth noting that Sabri had previously gone rogue when he fiercely supported Muhyiddin Yassin, the president of Bersatu, rather than his own party’s president. Sabri was the third choice as PM behind party president Zahid Hamidi and deputy president Mohamad Hasan after Muhyiddin was toppled. Zahid pulled out due to his corruption trials, while Tok Mat was not a Member of Parliament.

That was how Sabri got the job in the first place. After UMNO wins the next election, there is no reason for Zahid or Najib to support him. He will be the shortest serving prime minister, shorter than Muhyiddin’s 17-month-rule as the country’s first backdoor and illegitimate prime minister. Worse, the clueless and incompetent Sabri has very weak grassroots support within the party.

The only option to ensure neither Najib nor Zahid can become the next PM is to send them to prison before the election. That explains the secret meetings among the top leadership of Perikatan Nasional coalition – consisting of Bersatu (Malaysian United Indigenous Party) and PAS (Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party) – to disrupt the current UMNO leadership in order to stop the crooks from taking over the country.

On Sunday, documents believed to be minutes of Perikatan Nasional meetings were leaked on social media. It contained discussions involving PAS vice-president Samsuri Mokhtar, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, Bersatu Azmin Ali, Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin and several other party leaders on March 24 and March 27, as well as on April 4 and April 7.

Interestingly, even opposition Pejuang (Parti Pejuang Tanah Air) chairman Mahathir Mohamad and Barisan Nasional treasurer-general Hishammuddin Hussein (cousin of Najib) were involved in the highly explosive plot against the top UMNO leaders. The plan apparently is to expedite the sentences of UMNO Court Cluster namely Najib Razak and Zahid Hamidi.

The leaked documents also suggested that in exchange for Najib and Zahid to be excluded from holding any power within UMNO, both crooks are being promised with pardons. The most puzzling part of the plan was to make Hishammuddin as UMNO president, despite the fact that he was the first leader who ran away from his own party after the stunning lost in the 2018 General Election.

If the plan goes according to the script, Hishammuddin, who chicken out from contesting any post in UMNO to save himself from possible corruption charges during the previous Pakatan Harapan administration, could be the next premier. Mahathir and Muhyiddin can accept Hishammuddin, known for brandishing a “Keris” (Malay dagger) and threatened minorities Chinese and Indians, as the next PM.

A photo of a convicted criminal – Najib Razak – invited to the Palace for a special dinner during Ramadan on April 18 has raised eyebrows over the real possibility that the King, known for his close relationship with Najib, is ready to grant a royal pardon to the crook as part of the power play. The monarch should not have invited Najib as it creates a perception that the King welcomes corruption.

Not only Najib was invited to dine and wine with the Agong (King), the crook was seated at the high table alongside PM Ismail Sabri, who in turn seated next to the monarch. Exactly what type of message the Sultanate of Pahang is sending to the people and the world? Not even Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin or PAS president Hadi Awang enjoyed such royal privilege.

The dinner is yet another sign that Najib could be the PM-in-waiting. Puppet Sabri is just warming up the seat till the next national poll. Crucially, it also sends a powerful and disturbing signal to the judiciary that the world’s biggest crook should be “treated like a royalty”, especially at a time when the Federal Court is about to decide the fate of the former prime minister.

However, even if Najib and Zahid are promised royal pardons, there is no guarantee that it will happen immediately, not to mention they would need to spend some time in prison while waiting to be pardoned. Najib, for example, has already been convicted and sentenced to 12 years in jail, but is appealing at Federal Court after the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s conviction.

If the plot is true, it means the Federal Court is expected to also find Najib guilty – in line with both the High Court and the Court of Appeal’s decisions because for the Federal Court to do otherwise, the question of a royal pardon does not arise. Does this mean Muhyiddin, Mahathir and Hadi knew that a royal pardon is cooking, therefore tries to at least disrupt the crowning of Najib or Zahid as PM?

Comically, it was only after Mahathir and Muhyiddin had lost power that both former prime ministers are eager to expedite the corruption cases. When both were in power, they were happily dragging their feet. When Mahathir was the PM, he claimed he did not want to interfere with the judiciary, whereas Muhyiddin kept his mouth shut as his fragile regime depended on Najib and Zahid’s votes to stay in power.

However, it’s possible that the entire conspiracy story has been cooked up by Najib’s boys to seek sympathy, creating a false narrative that everyone, including the Attorney General Idrus Harun and the Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, was plotting against him. Already, Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, the High Court judge who heard and convicted Najib, is being accused of corruption by Najib spin doctors.

Even if the plan to expedite the court cases is true, very few will feel sorry for the crooks, especially Najib, who should be serving his time in prison, not walking around and enjoying himself like a celebrity. The plot is yet another episode of Malay leaders fighting each other for power. Like it or not, it’s rather too little too late to put Najib in jail, especially if the King is supportive of the crook.

FINANCE TWITTER

.