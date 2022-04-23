I don’t trust him, says Farhash about his rival Amirudin

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal, who seeks to replace Amirudin Shari as Gombak division leader, says he does not trust his rival.

Farhash and Amirudin, who is menteri besar of Selangor, are also rivals in a 17-cornered contest to be one of four vice-presidents of the party

“The menteri besar is a central figure in Selangor, I’m not taking anything away from what he’s done for the party, the Gombak division and the state,” he said in an interview with FMT.

“He’s done some good work, but for me, it’s a matter of trust. If you ask me for my personal opinion, I don’t trust him.”

Farhash, a former aide to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, said he wanted to challenge Amirudin for the Gombak division to determine if Amirudin retained the trust and support of the grassroots.

He said his decision to return to Selangor was not made in haste and was thoroughly discussed with the party’s leadership.

He added that contesting the Gombak post was not simply about Amirudin but about strengthening PKR’s chances of retaining Selangor at the next general election.

“Whether I want to weaken him or not, of course I’m going to weaken him if I win in Gombak,” he said. “If he loses, it would weaken his position but if he is strong and has the support of the grassroots in Gombak, then he has nothing to worry about.”

He said the Gombak division was left fractured after Gombak MP Azmin Ali and Gombak Setia assemblyman Hilman Idham quit PKR to join Bersatu following the Sheraton Move in 2020.

Farhash said he hoped to “clean house” in Gombak, unify the division and realign the members to the party’s ideals in preparation for the next general election.

Amirudin was voted as Gombak division chief in the party’s 2018 election, defeating Nizam Md Saad by 1,115 votes.

Farhash is also contesting for one of the four posts of vice-president in a 17-cornered fight. Others in the race are Amirudin, Wanita chief Fuziah Salleh and Negeri Sembilan PKR chief Aminuddin Harun, who is also the menteri besar, among the prominent candidates. FMT

PH ready to discuss cooperation with all parties, says Saifuddin

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan is ready to negotiate and discuss with any political party to work together for the 15th general election, the coalition’s secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said. Saifuddin, who is also PKR secretary-general, said this was PH’s stand as decided by its leadership at a retreat in Port Dickson last year. “PH is ready to negotiate with all parties if PH’s strength is no longer possible to defeat the ruling party. “So PH’s approach is to negotiate and discuss … as with whom it is open-ended … that was in the PH resolution,” he told a press conference here today. He said this when asked to comment on the statement by Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub who urged the PH leadership not to completely shut all avenues with opposition parties ahead of GE15. Salahuddin said these include discussions with Bersatu and PAS. FMT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.