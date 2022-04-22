SINGAPORE LEADS AGAIN – NO MORE COVID-19 TESTS FOR FULLY VACCINATED TRAVELLERS ENTERING THE COUNTRY FROM APRIL 26 – SINGAPORE-JOHOR BUS & TAXI SERVICES TO RESTART MAY 1 – HOPEFULLY KHAIRY CAN ALSO DO AWAY WITH COVID TESTING FOR TRAVELLERS RETURNING TO MALAYSIA FROM SINGAPORE AFTER A SHORT VISIT

SINGAPORE (The Straits Times/Asia News Network): Travellers fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer need to take any Covid-19 tests to enter Singapore from next Tuesday (April 26).

This will thus help air and sea travellers save on testing fees and remove the hassle of having to book pre-departure tests before their trips to Singapore.

The requirement had earlier been removed for those who enter the country via the Causeway and the Second Link.

The latest move means that the entry requirements for those who are vaccinated against Covid-19 will be almost restored to what it was before the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the eased testing rules on Friday.

Currently, air and sea travellers entering Singapore will need to take either a professionally administered Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, or a recognised antigen rapid test (ART) before their trip.

The ART can either be administered by a professional or supervised virtually by a recognised vendor.

MOH also said that from May 1, fully vaccinated non-Malaysian work permit holders holding an in-principle approval in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors will no longer need to apply for entry approvals to come into Singapore.

Instead, they will need to book a slot to undergo onboarding upon arrival. The process, which can take up to four days, will include medical examinations, vaccination verification and a settling-in programme.

Rules will however not be eased for travellers who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and are aged 13 and above.

These travellers will still have to take a pre-departure test within two days before departure for Singapore. They will also have to undergo a seven-day stay-home notice and take a Covid-19 PCR test before the end of the stay-home notice.

MOH also said on Friday that all long-term pass holders aged 13 and above arriving from July 1 will be required to be fully vaccinated prior to entry. This rule takes into account the increased availability of vaccines globally for those aged between 13 and 17.

Only those who are medically ineligible for vaccines will be exempted.

Non-fully vaccinated long-term pass holders and short-term visitors aged 13 and above are not allowed to enter Singapore, added MOH.

But exceptions will be made for long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with other valid entry approval and for long-term pass holders aged 13 to 17.

Singapore-Johor bus and taxi services resume on May 1