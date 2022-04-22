WHY SHOULD WE BOTHER TO DENY – HADI FIRES BACK AT UMNO’S COURT CLUSTER – ‘IT’S A POISON PEN LETTER. WE DO NOT EVEN KNOW WHO WROTE IT’ – ALSO RUBBISHES CLAIM IN ‘PASLEAKS’ THAT PAS MAY JOIN PAKATAN’S ‘BIG TENT’ – ‘THERE WILL BE NO REPEAT WITH PH’

PAS will not act on alleged leaked documents, says Hadi

PAS will not act on the alleged leaked minutes of meetings that included talks of toppling Umno, said party president Abdul Hadi Awang.

“PAS does not need to deny (the documents) as it is a poison-pen letter. It does not have any legal standing,” he told the media after Friday prayers in Marang, Terengganu, today.

“We do not even know who wrote it, so there is no point in us taking action.”

PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar earlier this week denied the authenticity of the documents, which were leaked on blogs and social media on Sunday.

The contents contained notes from various meetings between leaders of PAS and other parties. They also mentioned the existence of two camps in Umno – the “PWTC Team” and “Putrajaya Team” – and that both are at odds with one another.

They contained notes about ensuring PWTC Team leaders – Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Najib Razak, both of whom are facing corruption charges – are swiftly locked up behind bars.

Samsuri, who the leaked minutes mention as an “operator” meeting with other political party leaders, called the documents “rubbish” and said it is a waste of time pursuing legal action.

As Umno is riled up over the leak, Hadi said it is up to Umno to lodge a police report.

He said the documents do not jeopardise PAS’ working relationship with Perikatan Nasional partners.

PAS has always held talks with other political parties, he added.

Titled Central PAS Political Engagement Report and marked as confidential, the documents have been circulating on the Internet.

The report contained minutes of meetings between Samsuri and PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan and leaders from Bersatu, Pejuang and Umno. The meetings are said to have been held between late March and early April.

The PAS duo met with Bersatu’s Mohamed Azmin Ali and Hamzah Zainudin, and Umno’s Hishammuddin Hussein and Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad, according to the report.

Samsuri also met Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad alone at the latter’s residence in Seri Kembangan.

The report contained information on the two alleged Umno camps and their views on when party polls should be held – before or after the 15th general election (GE15).

It also mentioned Umno’s plan to hold a special assembly to amend its constitution concerning party polls period, and to nominate Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob as Barisan Nasional’s prime ministerial candidate in GE15. TMI