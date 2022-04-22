ANTHONY POOPS ANWAR’S PM DELUSION-DRENCHED PARTY – DAP STANDS FIRM ON ‘NO’ TO GE15 COOPERATION WITH TRAITOROUS PN – ALSO TICKS OFF AMANAH’S SALAHUDDIN FOR EXPRESSING HIS ‘PERSONAL OPINION’ AT INAPPROPRIATE FORUM
DAP: No to GE15 cooperation with Perikatan as coalition is part of government now
DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said PH parties must recognise that cooperation with PN would be very difficult, given the history between the two coalitions tracing back to the ‘Sheraton Move’ that led to the collapse of the PH government.
The Port Dickson Resolution refers to the agreement reached during a retreat at the seaside town, when the PH leadership again named Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as its next prime minister candidate and leader of its GE15 campaign.
“I refer to Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub’s statement calling for Pakatan Harapan to open up collaboration talks with Perikatan Nasional.
He then urged PH leaders in PH to express their opinions on such matters at the appropriate venue — during PH presidential council meetings — instead of through open statements to avoid any confusion.
“All decisions on direction and cooperation outside the framework of PH must be decided jointly by the PH presidential council,” he said.
Yesterday, Salahuddin urged the PH leadership to consider holding discussions with all Opposition bloc parties, including those within PN, ahead of the 15th general election (GE15).
He said such a move in the “big tent” initiative is important to ensure that all parties within the Opposition bloc can be united in tackling Barisan Nasional (BN) as well as its lynchpin party Umno in the coming polls.
The Pulai MP added that he was aware that there were various statements made by other leaders of PH component parties touching on cooperation with “traitors” from PN.
