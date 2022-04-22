BOMBSHELL – ‘PENGAMPUNAN’ – YOU MEAN ROYAL PARDON FOR NAJIB & ZAHID? – ISMAIL SABRI RETREATS INTO ‘TURTLE EGG’ MODE AS PURPORTED ‘PASLEAKS’ GOES VIRAL – ‘WE DON’T KNOW WHETHER THE DOCUMENT IS FAKE OR REAL’ – BUT IF REAL, THEN SURELY ISMAIL & ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ WOULD BE ‘INVOLVED’ – WHILE POTENTIAL BIGGEST LOSER MAT HASAN HAD BETTER WATCH HIS BACK

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said there’s no certainty whether the so-called PAS leaks document is real.

This was amid a push from Ismail Sabri’s fellow leaders in Umno for clarity over the document, which allegedly revealed a conspiracy against the party.

“We don’t know whether the document is fake or real,” Ismail Sabri told reporters briefly in Putrajaya when asked for comment.

The “leaked document” is a summary of meetings between PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan with other political figures from Bersatu, Pejuang, and Umno between March 24 and April 7.

According to the document, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin told the PAS leaders that “the attorney-general and chief justice have agreed to expedite the case and sentencing” of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s and former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s court proceedings.

It also discussed Ismail Sabri’s future as prime minister.

The document was reportedly spreading among political circles for days but gained prominence when it was published by a website known as Malaysia Hot.

Samsuri had admitted to meeting some of the people named in the conspiracy but said the document itself was rubbish and even spelt his name wrong.

The judiciary has also denied colluding to expedite Zahid and Najib’s cases. MKINI

