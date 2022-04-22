BOMBSHELL – ‘PENGAMPUNAN’ – YOU MEAN ROYAL PARDON FOR NAJIB & ZAHID? – ISMAIL SABRI RETREATS INTO ‘TURTLE EGG’ MODE AS PURPORTED ‘PASLEAKS’ GOES VIRAL – ‘WE DON’T KNOW WHETHER THE DOCUMENT IS FAKE OR REAL’ – BUT IF REAL, THEN SURELY ISMAIL & ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ WOULD BE ‘INVOLVED’ – WHILE POTENTIAL BIGGEST LOSER MAT HASAN HAD BETTER WATCH HIS BACK

PM unsure if ‘PAS leaks’ document real or fake

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said there’s no certainty whether the so-called PAS leaks document is real.

This was amid a push from Ismail Sabri’s fellow leaders in Umno for clarity over the document, which allegedly revealed a conspiracy against the party.

“We don’t know whether the document is fake or real,” Ismail Sabri told reporters briefly in Putrajaya when asked for comment.

The “leaked document” is a summary of meetings between PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan with other political figures from Bersatu, Pejuang, and Umno between March 24 and April 7.

According to the document, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin told the PAS leaders that “the attorney-general and chief justice have agreed to expedite the case and sentencing” of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s and former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s court proceedings.

It also discussed Ismail Sabri’s future as prime minister.

The document was reportedly spreading among political circles for days but gained prominence when it was published by a website known as Malaysia Hot.

Samsuri had admitted to meeting some of the people named in the conspiracy but said the document itself was rubbish and even spelt his name wrong.

The judiciary has also denied colluding to expedite Zahid and Najib’s cases.  MKINI

Sulit Tetapi Bocor – Agenda Untuk Tuan-Tuan, Untuk Rakyat Marhaen Sedikit Pun Tak Ada

Ok I received the following from someone. I dont know if it is real or fake. It appears to be a portion of the minutes of a meeting of some sort to discuss political strategy.
akan dapat pengampunan‘ ? Pengampunan kepala hotak apa? Pengampunan tak payah bayar balik pinjaman TPPT? Sebab sudah dapat CGPA 3.8 ke ?
 
Mereka sudah setuju ‘dedah dan eliminate Mat Ha_ _an‘ pula! 
Woi Brader Mat, elok hang get ready. 
Depa nak dedah dan eliminate kau lah. 
 
Tuan-tuan baca lah dengan teliti. Tuan-Tuan tidak disebut di mana pun. “Minit mesyuarat” ini langsung tidak sebut nasib rakyat marhaen. Atau nasib orang Melayu.
 
Kita akan buat dasar ini untuk bantu rakyat’ atau ‘kita akan restructure ekonomi untuk bantu rakyat marhaen‘ – langsung tidak ada. 
 
Yang mereka bincang adalah : ‘aku ambil ini, kau ambil yang itu, kita share yang ini, yang itu pun kita share’.
 
Tuan-tuan orang Melayu, please dengar baik-baik, ke-mana pergi ayat famous  “satu untuk kau”? Tak ada pun. Tuan-Tuan, where is your portion? 
 
Akhir kalam, perbincangan di atas itu  berpaksikan satu ketetapan atau satu ketentuan atau satu certainty yang mereka yakin tidak akan berubah – ia itu ‘orang Melayu akan tetap undi kita‘.
 
Lagu “agama, bahasa, bangsa, Cash is king, DAP musuh kita, cari pembunuh Bomba malang, tangkap Ah Moi yang langgar lapan anak kita,  RUU dua setengah, RUU tiga suku” semuanya akan dimainkan sekali lagi. 
 
orang Melayu akan tetap undi kita‘.  – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

