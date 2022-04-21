The Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia has denied allegations of Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat expediting the ongoing court cases against Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his predecessor Najib Abdul Razak.

In a statement issued today, the office said a police report has been lodged denying allegations of conspiracy and collusion between the political leaders and the chief justice.

“The Chief Justice has never communicated with or has been contacted by any political leader linked to the cases involving Najib and Ahmad Zahid.

“Ongoing cases in court shall proceed in accordance with the law without any intervention by the Chief Justice or any other person,” the statement read.

The office claimed that those responsible for making and disseminating such allegations were attempting to tarnish the image of the court and cause the public to lose faith in the judiciary.

“These allegations are intended to subvert the administration of justice in the pending trial cases against Najib and Ahmad Zahid,” it said.

Yesterday, Umno veteran Shahrir Samad claimed an alleged intelligence report authored by PAS implicated a top government official in a “conspiracy” that involved top legal officers.

The goal of the conspiracy, according to the so-called leaked document, was to expedite ongoing court cases against Zahid and Najib.

“If the allegations (in the document) are true, then it shows that the judiciary system has broken,” he had said.

The document was reportedly spreading among political circles since April 18 and was reported by a website known as Malaysia Hot.

The document reportedly contained the alleged findings of two PAS figures after meeting several top figures in Bersatu and Umno. MKINI

Judge Nazlan lodges police report over allegation of RM1mil in bank