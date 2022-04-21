THE JUDICIARY FIGHTS BACK – UMNO’S ‘COURT CLUSTER’ GETS A NICE SLAP – INDEED, EVERYONE KNOWS HOW DESPERATE NAJIB & ZAHID CAMPS ARE – BUT DON’T GET SO DESPERATE UNTIL THE ENTIRE JUDICIARY SEES RED – CHIEF JUSTICE MAIMUN LODGES POLICE REPORT OVER SUGGESTIONS OF A POLITICAL CONSPIRACY TO HASTEN THE TRIALS OF NAJIB & ZAHID – ‘ONGOING CASES SHALL PROCEED WITHOUT ANY INTERVENTION’ – WHILE ANOTHER FAVORITE NAJIB CAMP TARGET JUDGE NAZLAN ALSO LODGES REPORT OVER RM1 MIL IN BANK ACCOUNT ACCUSATION

Judiciary denies ‘collusion’ in Najib, Zahid cases

The Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia has denied allegations of Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat expediting the ongoing court cases against Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his predecessor Najib Abdul Razak.

In a statement issued today, the office said a police report has been lodged denying allegations of conspiracy and collusion between the political leaders and the chief justice.

“The Chief Justice has never communicated with or has been contacted by any political leader linked to the cases involving Najib and Ahmad Zahid.

“Ongoing cases in court shall proceed in accordance with the law without any intervention by the Chief Justice or any other person,” the statement read.

The office claimed that those responsible for making and disseminating such allegations were attempting to tarnish the image of the court and cause the public to lose faith in the judiciary.

“These allegations are intended to subvert the administration of justice in the pending trial cases against Najib and Ahmad Zahid,” it said.

Yesterday, Umno veteran Shahrir Samad claimed an alleged intelligence report authored by PAS implicated a top government official in a “conspiracy” that involved top legal officers.

The goal of the conspiracy, according to the so-called leaked document, was to expedite ongoing court cases against Zahid and Najib.

“If the allegations (in the document) are true, then it shows that the judiciary system has broken,” he had said.

The document was reportedly spreading among political circles since April 18 and was reported by a website known as Malaysia Hot.

The document reportedly contained the alleged findings of two PAS figures after meeting several top figures in Bersatu and Umno.   MKINI

Judge Nazlan lodges police report over allegation of RM1mil in bank

Nazlan Mohd Ghazali says the allegation by blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin is aimed at undermining his credibility as a Court of Appeal judge. 

PETALING JAYA: Court of Appeal judge Nazlan Mohd Ghazali has lodged a police report over a news article alleging that he is being investigated for unexplained monies in his bank account.

The office of the chief registrar of the Federal Court said Nazlan denied the “false, baseless and malicious allegations” aimed at undermining his credibility as a Court of Appeal judge.

“This office takes such allegations and comments seriously, and reminds the public that charges against the judiciary which are intended to interfere with cases that are in trial are a violation of the principle of sub judice,” it said in a statement.

The office also said the article affected the course of the administration of criminal justice and the judiciary.

The office said it was referring to a Malaysia Today article by Raja Petra Kamarudin titled “Judge Mohd Nazlan being investigated for unexplained RM1 million in his bank”, published yesterday.

It said Nazlan lodged the report so that police would open investigations under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 for improper use of network facilities or network service, and other related laws.

It urged the police to conduct an immediate investigation to “preserve the public’s confidence in the judiciary and ensure that the administration of justice runs smoothly”.

Nazlan, who was appointed a High Court judge on Jan 30, 2017, was promoted to Court of Appeal judge on Feb 3, 2022.

He was the trial judge who convicted former prime minister Najib Razak in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case two years ago.

Last year, the Court of Appeal affirmed the conviction, the 12-year jail term and the RM210 million fine on Najib for abuse of power and misappropriating and laundering RM42 million of SRC funds.

Najib’s appeal is pending before the Federal Court.  FMT

