PETALING JAYA: Court of Appeal judge Nazlan Mohd Ghazali has lodged a police report over a news article alleging that he is being investigated for unexplained monies in his bank account.
The office of the chief registrar of the Federal Court said Nazlan denied the “false, baseless and malicious allegations” aimed at undermining his credibility as a Court of Appeal judge.
“This office takes such allegations and comments seriously, and reminds the public that charges against the judiciary which are intended to interfere with cases that are in trial are a violation of the principle of sub judice,” it said in a statement.
The office also said the article affected the course of the administration of criminal justice and the judiciary.
The office said it was referring to a Malaysia Today article by Raja Petra Kamarudin titled “Judge Mohd Nazlan being investigated for unexplained RM1 million in his bank”, published yesterday.
It said Nazlan lodged the report so that police would open investigations under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 for improper use of network facilities or network service, and other related laws.
It urged the police to conduct an immediate investigation to “preserve the public’s confidence in the judiciary and ensure that the administration of justice runs smoothly”.
Nazlan, who was appointed a High Court judge on Jan 30, 2017, was promoted to Court of Appeal judge on Feb 3, 2022.
He was the trial judge who convicted former prime minister Najib Razak in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case two years ago.
Last year, the Court of Appeal affirmed the conviction, the 12-year jail term and the RM210 million fine on Najib for abuse of power and misappropriating and laundering RM42 million of SRC funds.
Najib’s appeal is pending before the Federal Court. FMT
