IT’S NOW ‘TECHNICAL ERROR’ – IN U-TURN, COPS NOW SAY WILL STILL FINE THOSE CAUGHT NOT WEARING MASKS IN PUBLIC – HOURS AFTER BIZARRE ANNOUNCMENT OF ‘NO FINES, JUST ADVICE’ BECAUSE OF RAYA

PETALING JAYA: Police have retracted an April 20 circular stating that fines would no longer be issued to those not wearing masks in public.

Bukit Aman management director Zaini Jass said there was a “technical error” in regards to the circular and police had immediately retracted it.

“We have retracted the circular upon realising the error.

“Police will continue to issue fines to those who do not wear masks in public,” he told FMT.

The now-retracted circular had stated that police would not issues summonses but only advise members of the public to put on a mask if they were found not wearing one.

It said this was according to the National Security Council’s (MKN) latest SOPs for the Ramadan and Hari Raya period.

It also said personnel must be deployed to ensure physical distancing at Ramadan bazaars, adding that drones would be deployed to ensure the SOP was followed.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

