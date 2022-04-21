BOSSKU’S DIRT CONTINUES TO HIT THE FAN – ‘SOME OF THEM CAME TO SEE ME’ – KPMG PARTNER TELLS COURT OF HOW NAJIB ‘PRESSURED’ 1MDB STAFF OVER FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – HE WANTED THEM SIGNED BY DEC 31 DESPITE THE AUDITORS RED-FLAGGING 1MDB’S RM9.8 BILLION ‘INVESTMENT’ IN JHO LOW’S BRAZEN SKY

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court was told today that 1MDB directors and management staff were “pressured” by their shareholder and former prime minister Najib Razak to resolve its 2013 financial statement.

KPMG’s managing partner Johan Idris told Najib’s abuse of power trial that he was informed about this during a meeting between the auditors, management staff and directors sometime in 2013.

“Some of them came to me and said they wanted us (auditors) to sign off on the financial statement as they were under pressure.

“I think the management and directors didn’t know about (the real value of) the Brazen Sky investment.

“We had no alternative but to push them and say we wanted to see the shareholder (Najib) to seek clarification on whether he knew about it,” Johan said when questioned by defence counsel Shafee Abdullah on KPMG’s meeting with 1MDB representatives.

KPMG had questioned 1MDB’s US$2.3 billion investment in Brazen Sky Ltd as it could not verify the authenticity of the investment. It also refused to sign off on the 2013 financial statement.

Subsequently, Johan and two KPMG partners went to meet Najib at his Langgak Duta house on Dec 15, 2013. However, only Johan was allowed to enter the house while the others had to wait outside.

Saying that Najib, during the meeting, had merely mentioned that he wished to see the financial statement signed off by Dec 31, 2013, Shafee asked: “Did he say ‘if you (Johan) don’t close the accounts by Dec 31, you will be sacked’?”

Johan replied that Najib had said he “would like to see the accounts closed”, without answering whether he was “pressured” by Najib to do so.

Najib is standing trial on 25 charges of abuse of power and money laundering over alleged 1MDB funds amounting to RM2.28 billion deposited into his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.

Deputy public prosecutor Deepa Nair Thevaharan said the prosecution would call former 1MDB chairman Bakke Salleh to testify on the next date. FMT

Najib seemingly ordered me to sign off 1MDB 2013 account – KPMG partner

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak had seemingly ordered KPMG’s managing partner Johan Idris to sign off on 1MDB’s financial statement for 2013, the Kuala Lumpur High Court heard today. The 14th prosecution witness testified on his impression of Najib’s request during a meeting at the former finance minister’s residence at Jalan Langgak Duta, Kuala Lumpur, on Dec 15, 2013. Previously during Najib’s RM2.28 billion 1MDB corruption trial, the court heard testimony on KPMG being dissatisfied with the lack of information and documentation given over the sovereign wealth fund’s US$2.3 billion (RM9.8 billion) overseas investment in the Cayman Islands. Due to 1MDB management’s alleged refusal or inability to provide sufficient documentation and information about the overseas investment, the international auditing firm then pressed for a meeting with Najib at his house. Johan (above) was present during the meeting. Following KPMG’s refusal to sign off on 1MDB’s 2013 accounts, it was later dropped as an auditor of the fund and Deloitte was brought onboard instead. 1MDB is fully owned by the Minister of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc) and Najib used to be the chairperson of the fund’s board of advisers. Trade secret aspects During examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor T Deepa Nair today, Johan testified that during the meeting, Najib explained that Bridge Partners – who managed 1MDB’s overseas investments – could not provide the information sought by KPMG. Johan added that the then premier said it was because of legal provisions as well as trade secret aspects of the Cayman Islands investment. Johan said he explained to Najib that 1MDB needed to comply with the International Standard on Auditing as well as Malaysia’s Companies Act 1965, otherwise the sovereign wealth fund would break the law. Johan: Before the meeting ended, Najib asked for the 1MDB accounts to be signed by KPMG before or on Dec 31, 2013, however, I could not give him a response. I also did not understand why 1MDB refused to provide information about the underlying assets (overseas investments) that were said to be confidential. Additionally, no further supporting documents were provided about the confidentiality. The meeting lasted around 45 minutes. Deepa: What was his (Najib’s) reaction? Johan: It seemed to be an order to me. The witness also confirmed that KPMG later received a letter from 1MDB dated Dec 31, 2013, which informed it of its termination of service as an auditor. Shafee to cross-examine Johan Proceedings before trial judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah will resume this afternoon, with lead defence counsel Muhammad Shafee Abdullah expected to cross-examine Johan. Najib is on trial for four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering involving RM2.28 billion of 1MDB’s funds. The prosecution contended that the wrongdoing at 1MDB was done by businessperson Low Taek Jho (Jho Low) on the authority of Najib. The defence team claimed that the accused had no knowledge of wrongdoing and that the whole embezzlement scheme was solely masterminded by Low and several members of the fund’s management team. MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

.