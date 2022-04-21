ANOTHER FIASCO BY NSC IN BID TO PLAY TO THE RAYA GALLERY AT EXPENSE OF PUBLIC HEALTH? – COPS SAY TO STOP FINING THOSE WITHOUT MASKS IN PUBLIC BUT ‘MUST ADVISE THOSE WHO DON’T TO DO SO’ – MIGHT AS WELL SCRAP FACE MASKS THEN!

Cops to stop fining those without masks in public, says Bukit Aman

POLICE will stop issuing summons to people who do not wear face masks in public, Bukit Aman said today.

Bukit Aman Management Department deputy director Azmi Adam said the decision was made by the National Security Council in light of the upcoming Hari Raya celebrations.

Azmi said that all senior and junior officers must take note of the new changes.

“No more summons will be issued for the offence of not wearing face masks, but officers must advise those who don’t do so,” Azmi said in a circular dated April 20 sighted by The Malaysian Insight.

He said enforcement officers from Op Covid-19 will be making their rounds at Ramadan bazaars to ensure the public observes physical distancing while Malaysia transitions to Covid-19 endemicity.

Drones will also be used to advise the public to observe physical distancing at bazaars and during Hari Raya, he added.

Malaysia has been transitioning to Covid-19 endemicity since April 1. With the transition, much of the standard operating procedure has been scrapped, but the mask mandate has remained.

