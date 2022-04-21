SEE HOW CUNNING ARE NAJIB-ZAHID CAMPS – PAS GETS A GOOD TASTE OF WHAT THE REAL UMNO IS LIKE – AS ZAHID RUSHES TO SEIZE ON ‘PASLEAK’ TO DEMAND POLICE PROBE INTO WHETHER ‘INTEGRITY OF JUSTICE SYSTEM’ HAS HURT HIS CORRUPTION CASE

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s lawyer has lodged a police report on a purported leaked document that contained allegations of interference in the judicial process.

Kuala Lumpur police contingent chief Azmi Abu Kassim confirmed that the report has been received.

Yesterday, lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik said his client was “shocked” by the contents of the document which was titled “PAS central leadership’s political engagement report”.

Hisyam said the document made clear references to his client, who is facing criminal trial.

“We hope the authorities can investigate this matter in detail. This will confirm whether there are attempts to hurt the integrity of the justice system,” he added.

Zahid is being tried for criminal breach of trust, bribery and money laundering in relation to a charity known as Yayasan Akalbudi.

The purported leaked document contained the alleged findings of two PAS leaders after they visited various figures from Umno, Bersatu and Pejuang.

One of the two PAS leaders named in the document – Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar – has denied the contents of the document and described it as “rubbish”.

However, the PAS vice-president conceded that the meetings described in the document did take place, but the summaries of the alleged conversations were fictitious.

PAS veep Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar

Some Umno figures such as party veteran Shahrir Samad said the purported leaked document, if authentic, points to a possible conspiracy to expedite ongoing court cases against Zahid and former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.

Shahrir argued that the purported leaked document also implicated top legal and judicial officers.

Malaysiakini is unable to verify the contents of the purported leaked document but has attempted to contact every individual named in the document and is waiting for their response.

