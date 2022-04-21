BIGGEST JOKE – ENROUTE TO INDIA, BORIS JOHNSON COMPARES PUTIN TO A CROCODILE – BUT WASN’T BORIS FINED FOR LYING TO HIS OWN U.K. CITIZENS OVER AN ALCOHOL-FUELLED ‘PARTYGATE’ – SO WHY SHOULD INDIANS BOTHER TO LISTEN TO A LEADER AS ‘DISHONEST’ AS THAT?

As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson headed for India, expecting to arrive on Thursday morning, he said that continuing to give Ukraine military aid was crucial and compared negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin to a crocodile, according to a report.

Johnson is expected to urge Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the country’s neutral status on the war, according to Reuters.

‘How can you negotiate with a crocodile when it’s got your leg in its jaws?” Johnson said to reporters on Wednesday.

“It is very hard to see how the Ukrainians can negotiate with Putin now given his manifest lack of good faith. His strategy, which is evident, is to try engulf and capture as much of Ukraine as he can and perhaps to have some sort of negotiation from a position of strength,” he added.

