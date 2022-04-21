ALI HAMSA, THE EX-CHIEF SECRETARY TAINTED BY NAJIB’S 1MDB SCANDAL, PASSES AWAY IN DUBLIN HOSPITAL IN IRELAND

Ex-chief secretary to the government Ali Hamsa passes away

PETALING JAYA: Former chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa has passed away on Thursday (April 21). He was 66.

His death was confirmed by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, who said that Ali had passed away at the Dublin Hospital in Ireland.

“Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa represents a towering figure in the nation’s civil service.

“He was a son of Johor and was appointed as the 13th Chief Secretary to the Government,” Mohd Zuki said in a statement issued on Thursday (April 21).

He also noted that Ali began serving the nation when attached to the administrative and diplomatic service under the Trade and Industry Ministry. Ali subsequently served in several other departments and ministries, he added.

Among them, he said was the Prime Minister’s Department, International Trade and Industry Ministry, Transport Ministry, Public Service Department and Economic Planning Unit.

Mohd Zuki extended his condolences to Ali’s family.

“His passing in the holy month of Ramadan represents a big loss to the nation and civil service,” Mohd Zuki added.

Ali served as Chief Secretary to the Government between June 24, 2012, to Aug 28, 2018.

He leaves behind wife Puan Sri Rohani Abdullah and a son.

Meanwhile, Rohani said that her husband passed away at 1.21am on Thursday.

She said that his body will be flown back to the country for burial in Putrajaya.

The family said details on the arrangement for funeral prayers and burial will be announced later.

ANN

.