GERMANY THE FIRST TO COME TO ITS SENSES? – AS RUSSIA TESTS NEW SARMAT INTERCONTINENTAL BALLISTIC MISSILE – IN CLEAR WARNING TO UKRAINE’S ‘FRIENDS’ – BERLIN HALTS ARMS SHIPMENTS TO UKRAINE, TO PROVIDE TRAINING & MAINTENANCE INSTEAD – EVEN AS U.S. RATCHETS UP ITS AGGRESSIVE WARMONGERING RHETORIC WITH VOWS TO SEND MORE WEAPONS

Russia tests new intercontinental ballistic missile, Putin has a message for foes

Putin was shown on TV being briefed by the military that the missile had been launched from Plesetsk in the country’s northwest and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula in the far east.

Russia said on Wednesday it has successfully tested its new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile – a strategic weapon President Vladimir Putin said had no analogues elsewhere and would provide food for thought for those who try to threaten Russia amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, reported news agency Reuters.

Putin was shown on TV being briefed by the military that the missile had been launched from Plesetsk in the country’s northwest and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula in the far east, it reported.

“I congratulate you on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile,” Putin told the army. “This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats and make those who, in the heat of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice.”

The Sarmat is a new heavy Intercontinental Ballistic Missile which Russia is expected to deploy with 10 or more warheads on each missile, according to the US Congressional Research Service.

It has been under development for years and so its test-launch is not a surprise for the West, but it comes at a moment of extreme geopolitical tension due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Germany halts arms shipments to Ukraine, will provide training and maintenance instead

Germany said it has maxed out its ability to send arms to Ukraine on Wednesday and instead pledged to provide training to Ukrainian forces and maintain its military equipment.

“While other partners supply artillery, we will help with training and maintenance,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said during a press conference.

Baerbock renewed Germany’s support for Baltic states in a three-day trip to Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania but reportedly claimed that Germany’s armed services have said it “can no longer supply weapons from its own reserves.”

Germany will look to continue helping the war effort by providing spare parts, reported Interfax.

Republican Senators demand Secretary of State Blinken reopen American embassy in Ukraine

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 15. (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Two Republican senators have urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to reopen the U.S. embassy in Kyiv to “symbolically affirm” Washington’s commitment to Ukraine.

In a letter obtained by Fox News Wednesday, Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Steve Daines of Montana reasoned that Russia has withdrawn its troops from the area after failing to take the capital city.

“With Ukraine’s successful defense of Kyiv and Russia’s subsequent withdrawal of forces from the areas surrounding the capital, we encourage you to fully open the United States embassy without delay,” the senators wrote. “America’s restored diplomatic presence in Kyiv will enhance cooperation with a democratic partner as it wages an existential defense and symbolically affirm our nation’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty.”

At least 17 nations have reopened their embassies in Kyiv after Russian troops withdrew from areas to the north and east of the capital late last month, according to a report by Foreign Policy.

An important shift in Ukraine — and the US hopes more weapons will help

(CNN)The war in Ukraine may be entering a new and critical stage with a fresh focus by Russia’s military, a last stand in a key Ukrainian city and the promise of additional firepower from the US to help Ukraine fight back.
New focus. Russia’s military is now focused on the disputed eastern portion of Ukraine that was thought to be its objective before the invasion began. British intelligence suggests Ukrainian forces have repelled numerous attempted advances by Russian forces in the area — but US officials warn the Russians may be preparing for a larger assault across southeast Ukraine.
Ukraine’s Alamo. Advances by Russians in the south against besieged defenders in the surrounded city of Mariupol, a key supply hub, are dimming hope for Ukraine’s military there after the commander issued a desperate plea for help. Ukraine’s government says women and children are also seeking refuge at a steel plant that is the military’s redoubt.
More weapons coming. A new injection of weapons is being considered by the US to help Ukraine adapt to a different stage of the conflict.
The Biden administration believes the war is in a critical stage and is looking for ways to prop up Ukraine’s military.
Another $800 million in assistance? CNN’s White House and Pentagon teams report the Biden administration may send another $800 million military assistance package to Ukraine — on top of the $800 million announced last week. The size and details could change. One senior administration official told CNN Tuesday the package could come within 36 hours, but another administration official said the timing isn’t locked down.
Separately, spare parts have helped Ukraine add about 20 airplanes to its air force, a senior US defense official said Wednesday, although it’s not clear where the parts came from.
Grand total: It would add up to $3.4 billion in US assistance to Ukraine since the invasion began, if the second $800 million package is approved.
What’s being sent to help in the East? Artillery and long-range systems could be more helpful in the more open terrain. This is the same contested Donbas region where Russian-backed forces have been fighting with the Ukrainian military for years.
What happens with all this firepower? It’s not entirely clear. An interesting CNN report focused on how the US loses track of the weaponry it sends to Ukraine.
From CNN’s reportIn making the decision to send billions of dollars of weapons and equipment into Ukraine, the Biden administration factored in the risk that some of the shipments may ultimately end up in unexpected places, a defense official said. But right now, the official said, the administration views a failure to adequately arm Ukraine as a greater risk.
I asked CNN’s Oren Liebermann, who helped write both of the stories about American military aid, what to make of all these additional weapons likely headed from the US to Ukraine.
Pay attention to the importance of artillery, he told me. It is expected to be a big part of the next shipment, and it was an important (though far smaller) part of the last $800 million package.
Why wasn’t more artillery sent to this point?
LIEBERMANN: Because artillery was not the type of weapon needed to defend Kyiv. In the swamps and forests of northern Ukraine, not to mention the Chernobyl exclusion zone, artillery was not a critical part of the fight. With the focus now in Southeast Ukraine, artillery and other long-range weaponry absolutely is critical.
Is this new technology or a game-changer in the fight?
LIEBERMANN: Let’s be clear — artillery isn’t new tech. Maybe the systems are newer and offer a bit more precision or more firepower, but artillery isn’t some newfangled piece of military hardware that’s never been seen before. Quite the contrary — it’s been an integral part of wars for many, many decades, if not a couple centuries at this point.
And yet it’s viewed by the US and its partners/allies as one of the most important pieces of weaponry to get to Ukraine … and fast. Ukraine can burn through artillery ammo quickly, so it’s important to get them a very large supply ASAP.
How does the Pentagon view its responsibility for these weapons once they’re in Ukraine?
LIEBERMANN: That’s not viewed as critical. It’s DoD’s job to get it to the border, then Ukraine takes it from there to wherever they believe it’s needed. Ukraine has a nearly insatiable appetite right now for more weaponry, and that’s what the US is trying to meet, along with the help of other countries.
What do we know about what’s been sent so far? Per CNN’s Ellie Kaufman, a senior US defense official told reporters Wednesday that the first of 40,000 Howitzer rounds, a type of artillery ammunition, have arrived in Europe to be sent to Ukraine. These are a part of the most recent $800 million package.
The US is training about 50 Ukrainians in a country outside of Ukraine (it’s not clear which one) on how to use the Howitzer rounds.
“This is to train the trainers; it’s a smallish number of Ukrainians, little bit more than 50 — they will get trained on how to use the Howitzers and then they’ll be able to go back into Ukraine and train their colleagues,” the official said.
The NATO question looms. Finland and Sweden are both now actively considering joining NATO, so if Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan was to stop the growth of the alliance, it has officially backfired. Russia has warned such moves could lead to a more aggressive stance with regard to its hypersonic or nuclear weapons. – cnn

