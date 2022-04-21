GERMANY THE FIRST TO COME TO ITS SENSES? – AS RUSSIA TESTS NEW SARMAT INTERCONTINENTAL BALLISTIC MISSILE – IN CLEAR WARNING TO UKRAINE’S ‘FRIENDS’ – BERLIN HALTS ARMS SHIPMENTS TO UKRAINE, TO PROVIDE TRAINING & MAINTENANCE INSTEAD – EVEN AS U.S. RATCHETS UP ITS AGGRESSIVE WARMONGERING RHETORIC WITH VOWS TO SEND MORE WEAPONS

More weapons coming. A new injection of weapons is being considered by the US to help Ukraine adapt to a different stage of the conflict.

The Biden administration believes the war is in a critical stage and is looking for ways to prop up Ukraine’s military.

Another $800 million in assistance? CNN’s White House and Pentagon teams report the Biden administration may send CNN’s White House and Pentagon teams report the Biden administration may send another $800 million military assistance package to Ukraine — on top of the $800 million announced last week. The size and details could change. One senior administration official told CNN Tuesday the package could come within 36 hours, but another administration official said the timing isn’t locked down.

Separately, spare parts have helped Ukraine add about 20 airplanes to its air force, a senior US defense official said Wednesday, although it’s not clear where the parts came from.

Grand total: It would add up to $3.4 billion in US assistance to Ukraine since the invasion began, if the second $800 million package is approved.

What’s being sent to help in the East? Artillery and long-range systems could be more helpful in the more open terrain. This is the same contested Artillery and long-range systems could be more helpful in the more open terrain. This is the same contested Donbas region where Russian-backed forces have been fighting with the Ukrainian military for years.

What happens with all this firepower? It’s not entirely clear. An interesting CNN report focused on how the US loses track of the weaponry it sends to Ukraine.

From CNN’s report: In making the decision to send billions of dollars of weapons and equipment into Ukraine, the Biden administration factored in the risk that some of the shipments may ultimately end up in unexpected places, a defense official said. But right now, the official said, the administration views a failure to adequately arm Ukraine as a greater risk.

I asked CNN’s Oren Liebermann, who helped write both of the stories about American military aid, what to make of all these additional weapons likely headed from the US to Ukraine.

Pay attention to the importance of artillery, he told me. It is expected to be a big part of the next shipment, and it was an important (though far smaller) part of the last $800 million package.

Why wasn’t more artillery sent to this point?

LIEBERMANN: Because artillery was not the type of weapon needed to defend Kyiv. In the swamps and forests of northern Ukraine, not to mention the Chernobyl exclusion zone, artillery was not a critical part of the fight. With the focus now in Southeast Ukraine, artillery and other long-range weaponry absolutely is critical.

Is this new technology or a game-changer in the fight?

LIEBERMANN: Let’s be clear — artillery isn’t new tech. Maybe the systems are newer and offer a bit more precision or more firepower, but artillery isn’t some newfangled piece of military hardware that’s never been seen before. Quite the contrary — it’s been an integral part of wars for many, many decades, if not a couple centuries at this point.

And yet it’s viewed by the US and its partners/allies as one of the most important pieces of weaponry to get to Ukraine … and fast. Ukraine can burn through artillery ammo quickly, so it’s important to get them a very large supply ASAP.

How does the Pentagon view its responsibility for these weapons once they’re in Ukraine?

LIEBERMANN: That’s not viewed as critical. It’s DoD’s job to get it to the border, then Ukraine takes it from there to wherever they believe it’s needed. Ukraine has a nearly insatiable appetite right now for more weaponry, and that’s what the US is trying to meet, along with the help of other countries.

What do we know about what’s been sent so far? Per CNN’s Ellie Kaufman, a senior US defense official told reporters Wednesday that the first of 40,000 Per CNN’s Ellie Kaufman, a senior US defense official told reporters Wednesday that the first of 40,000 Howitzer rounds , a type of artillery ammunition, have arrived in Europe to be sent to Ukraine. These are a part of the most recent $800 million package.

The US is training about 50 Ukrainians in a country outside of Ukraine (it’s not clear which one) on how to use the Howitzer rounds.

“This is to train the trainers; it’s a smallish number of Ukrainians, little bit more than 50 — they will get trained on how to use the Howitzers and then they’ll be able to go back into Ukraine and train their colleagues,” the official said.

The NATO question looms. Finland and Sweden are both now Finland and Sweden are both now actively considering joining NATO , so if Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan was to stop the growth of the alliance, it has officially backfired. Russia has warned such moves could lead to a more aggressive stance with regard to its hypersonic or nuclear weapons . – cnn

https://www.hindustantimes.com/ fox news / cnn

.