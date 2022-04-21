GERMANY THE FIRST TO COME TO ITS SENSES? – AS RUSSIA TESTS NEW SARMAT INTERCONTINENTAL BALLISTIC MISSILE – IN CLEAR WARNING TO UKRAINE’S ‘FRIENDS’ – BERLIN HALTS ARMS SHIPMENTS TO UKRAINE, TO PROVIDE TRAINING & MAINTENANCE INSTEAD – EVEN AS U.S. RATCHETS UP ITS AGGRESSIVE WARMONGERING RHETORIC WITH VOWS TO SEND MORE WEAPONS

https://www.hindustantimes.com/ fox news / cnn
Russia tests new intercontinental ballistic missile, Putin has a message for foes
Russia said on Wednesday it has successfully tested its new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile – a strategic weapon President Vladimir Putin said had no analogues elsewhere and would provide food for thought for those who try to threaten Russia amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, reported news agency Reuters.
Putin was shown on TV being briefed by the military that the missile had been launched from Plesetsk in the country’s northwest and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula in the far east, it reported.
“I congratulate you on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile,” Putin told the army. “This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats and make those who, in the heat of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice.”
The Sarmat is a new heavy Intercontinental Ballistic Missile which Russia is expected to deploy with 10 or more warheads on each missile, according to the US Congressional Research Service.
It has been under development for years and so its test-launch is not a surprise for the West, but it comes at a moment of extreme geopolitical tension due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Germany said it has maxed out its ability to send arms to Ukraine on Wednesday and instead pledged to provide training to Ukrainian forces and maintain its military equipment.
“While other partners supply artillery, we will help with training and maintenance,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said during a press conference.
Baerbock renewed Germany’s support for Baltic states in a three-day trip to Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania but reportedly claimed that Germany’s armed services have said it “can no longer supply weapons from its own reserves.”
Germany will look to continue helping the war effort by providing spare parts, reported Interfax.
Two Republican senators have urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to reopen the U.S. embassy in Kyiv to “symbolically affirm” Washington’s commitment to Ukraine.
In a letter obtained by Fox News Wednesday, Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Steve Daines of Montana reasoned that Russia has withdrawn its troops from the area after failing to take the capital city.
“With Ukraine’s successful defense of Kyiv and Russia’s subsequent withdrawal of forces from the areas surrounding the capital, we encourage you to fully open the United States embassy without delay,” the senators wrote. “America’s restored diplomatic presence in Kyiv will enhance cooperation with a democratic partner as it wages an existential defense and symbolically affirm our nation’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty.”
At least 17 nations have reopened their embassies in Kyiv after Russian troops withdrew from areas to the north and east of the capital late last month, according to a report by Foreign Policy.
