WHY SO DEFENSIVE? – T’GANU MB SEES REDS AT ‘PLOT TO TOPPLE UMNO’ CLAIMS – ‘IT IS UNTRUE. IT IS RUBBISH TO ME’ – BUT THE REALITY IS UMNO-BN WON’T HESITATE A MOMENT TO SLIT PAS & BERSATU’S THROATS – SO WHY SHOULD NOT PAS-BERSATU GET READY THEIR RIFLES & SHOOT FIRST!

PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has rubbished the authenticity of alleged leaked minutes of meeting, during which Perikatan Nasional allegedly discussed plans to bring down Umno.

The Terengganu menteri besar called the alleged minutes “rubbish documents”, and denied his involvement in the alleged plot as his name was mentioned as one of the masterminds of the movement.

“There are people who will choose to believe such rubbish documents. The claim is untrue. It is rubbish to me,” he said at an event in Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu, today.

The alleged leaked minutes of meeting are said to have discussed ways to bring down Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his deputy, Mohamad Hasan.

Also allegedly recorded was a discussion on how to ensure Zahid and ex-prime minister Najib Razak are sent to prison for the corruption trials they are facing.

The meeting was said to have taken place between March 24 and April 7. The documents went viral on Sunday.

Samsuri today admitted that there had been a meeting, but it was not about bringing down Umno leaders.

“There was a meeting, but under different capacities. Whoever created this narrative knew there was a meeting, but changed the narrative. They have nothing else to do.”

The documents named Samsuri and PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan as the alleged organiser of meetings with leaders of other parties such as Bersatu leaders Mohamed Azmin Ali and Hamzah Zainudin, Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Umno’s Hishammuddin Hussein.

It claimed that there are two groups in Umno – the “Putrajaya team”, in reference to Umno ministers, and “PWTC team”, in reference to Umno Supreme Council members.

Samsuri said he will not take legal action as it is a waste of time.

Umno Supreme Council member Ahmad Shabery Cheek today urged PAS to come clean on the documents and explain whether it is true that the Islamist party wants Umno and Barisan Nasional to fall.

