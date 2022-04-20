BOMBSHELL – PLOT TO TOPPLE & DISRUPT UMNO-BN UNFOLDS – BIGWIGS ACCUSED OF INVOLVEMENT INCLUDE BERSATU’S AZMIN & HAMZAH, PAS’ TAKIYUDDIN & T’GANU MB – PAS TOLD TO EXPLAIN ‘IMMEDIATELY’ – BUT EVEN MORE INTRIGUING IS WHO LEAKED THE MINUTES OF PAS MEETING – OR IS THIS ANOTHER OF NAJIB-ZAHID CAMP’S SLIMY REVERSE PSYCHOLOGY TO DELAY THEIR COURT TRIALS… YET AGAIN

PETALING JAYA: Umno Supreme Council member Ahmad Shabery Cheek has called on PAS leaders to clarify leaked documents alleging a plot against top Umno leaders.

Shabery said since the documents involved the leadership of a party that made up the current federal government, it was crucial that an immediate denial be issued if the contents were untrue.

“Will this be a ‘Pasleak’ if there is no denial?” he asked in a Facebook post, citing the 1972 US Watergate scandal and WikiLeaks as prominent examples of political damage from leaked documents.

The leaked documents, which recently went viral on social media, are believed to be minutes of a PAS meeting which allegedly mention a plot to topple and disrupt Umno and Barisan Nasional.

The documents also include a plan to expedite the sentences of Umno’s “court cluster”, namely party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Najib Razak, who are either on trial or have been convicted on charges such as criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering.

Several prominent figures have been linked to the alleged plot, including Terengganu menteri besar and PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan and Bersatu pair Azmin Ali and Hamzah Zainudin.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.