10 DEAD AFTER RIOT AT KEDAH IMMIGRATION DETENTION CENTRE – 165 OUT OF OVER 500 WHO ESCAPED DURING MASSIVE PRISON BREAK STILL ON THE LOOSE
10 dead after riot in immigration detention centre causes massive prison break
ALOR SETAR: A riot at an immigration detention centre in Relau, Bandar Baharu in Kedah resulted in a massive prison break that saw about 500 detainees fleeing.
The riot, which began as a protest around 5am on Wednesday (April 20) by around 650 Rohingya detainees, quickly turned into a riot.
An insider told The Star that around 229 of them have been recaptured while around 10 have died.
It is believed that they died after being hit by cars while they tried to cross a road in the chaos.
It is understood most of the Rohingya there were previously detained in operations by various agencies in Langkawi.
So far, no statements regarding the incident have been released by the authorities.
Immigration depot riot: 165 out of 528 escapees still on the loose, says DG
KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 363 out of 528 undocumented migrants, who escaped from the temporary Immigration depot in Sungai Bakap, Penang, have been rearrested.
Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the detainees had earlier escaped the depot at about 4.30am on Wednesday (April 20).
“They broke doors and grills to the block before escaping.
As of 10am, 362 detainees have been rearrested, he said.
“We are actively looking for the remaining detainees with the help of the police and Rela,” he said.
Khairul Dzaimee urged those with information to contact the Immigration or the police as soon as possible.
He confirmed that six detainees, instead of ten as reported earlier, had died while trying to escape.
“They were hit by a passing vehicle while crossing the road,” he said.
ANN
.