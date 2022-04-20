10 DEAD AFTER RIOT AT KEDAH IMMIGRATION DETENTION CENTRE – 165 OUT OF OVER 500 WHO ESCAPED DURING MASSIVE PRISON BREAK STILL ON THE LOOSE

An insider told The Star that around 229 of them have been recaptured while around 10 have died.

It is believed that they died after being hit by cars while they tried to cross a road in the chaos.

Police have deployed personnel to the centre to control the situation.

It is understood most of the Rohingya there were previously detained in operations by various agencies in Langkawi.

So far, no statements regarding the incident have been released by the authorities.

Immigration depot riot: 165 out of 528 escapees still on the loose, says DG