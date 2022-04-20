‘AN IMPORTANT MOMENT’ WILL EMERGE – RUSSIA SENDS A STARK WARNING – AS IT LASHES OUT AT U.S. & THE WEST FOR ‘DELAYING THE COURSE OF THE WAR’ BY SENDING BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN ADVANCED WEAPONS TO UKRAINE – WARNS IT IS BEGINNING ‘SECOND PHASE’ OF CONFLICT AIMED AT ‘COMPLETELY LIBERATING’ DONETSK & LUGANSK

The operation in eastern Ukraine is aimed at “completely liberating” the populations of Donetsk and Lugansk, Lavrov said during an interview with India Today.

“This operation will continue, the next phase of this operation has now begun. There will now be an important moment during this special operation,” he added.

Also on Tuesday, the Ukrinform news agency reported that up to 30 percent of Ukraine’s infrastructure was damaged as the result of the conflict with Russia, which started on Feb. 24.

The hostilities have either destroyed or damaged 300 bridges and more than 8,000 km of roads, said Ukrinform, quoting Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The Ukrainian government estimated that the cost of direct damage to the country’s infrastructure caused by the conflict could reach 100 billion U.S. dollars, added Kubrakov. XINHUA

Russia accuses US, West of stalling Ukraine war by sending weapons

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is accusing the United States and other Western countries Tuesday of trying to “delay” the course of the war in Ukraine by sending shipments of weapons to Kyiv’s military.

Shoigu made the comment while meeting with top military brass. Meanwhile, Russia’s military has launched a new, full-scale offensive in eastern Ukraine.

“Increasing volumes of foreign arms deliveries clearly demonstrate their intentions to provoke the Kyiv regime to fight to the last Ukrainian,” Shoigu said.

Shoigu also said that the Russian military has “consistently implemented the plan to fully liberate the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics.”

Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years in the mostly Russian-speaking eastern industrial heartland, Donbas, that includes the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

They have declared two independent republics that have been recognized by Russia.

Ukrainian security official Oleksiy Danilov said Tuesday that Russian troops are now trying to break through Ukrainian positions “along almost the entire front line of [the] Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions,” Reuters reported.

New explosions have been heard in the Donetsk region and in the cities of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia, while air raid sirens could be heard wailing in populated areas near the front line, the news agency also reported, citing officials and local media. FOX NEWS