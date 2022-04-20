DEBATE ‘KOSONG’ – NAJIB VS ANWAR – TWO DISGUSTING & POWERLESS MEN, EACH YEARNING TO BE PM, BOTH WASTING THE NATION’S TIME WITH DEBATE WHEN NEITHER IN A POSITION TO EFFECT CHANGE – WHILE YOUNGER POLITICIANS WHO CAN CONTRIBUTE BETTER TO THE COUNTRY, INCLUDING NURUL IZZAH, HAVE TO GIVE WAY TO THEIR URGE TO SHOW OFF – FOR HOW LONG MORE MUST MALAYSIA BE HELD HOSTAGE TO THEIR VANITY & MEGALOMANIA

Anwar, Najib merely showing off with debate, say analysts

MALAYSIANS have nothing to gain from the debate next month between Anwar Ibrahim and Najib Razak as the two leaders are just out discredit to one another, analysts said.

They told The Malaysian Insight that the topic of the debate was too “heavy” for the common audience and would not attract much attention.

They noted both men would try their best to ridicule the other without addressing more pressing issues such as the state of the economy and the future of the country.

Anwar will debate Najib on May 12 at Dewan Tunku Canselor in Universiti Malaya. The two will argue Sapura Energy Bhd’s financial woes, whether it needs to be saved, and the country’s economy, politics, and administration.

Sapura Energy, a government-linked company, announced a loss of RM8.9 billion last year, which Najib said was the largest in history for such an entity. It is his view that the government should bail out the company.

Ilham Centre executive director Hisomuddin Bakar said the debate was a “war of personalities” rather than a debate over ideas.

He said the event was merely to serve the two men’s self-image.

“Debates are uncommon in Malaysia and when they are held, they are not based on ideas, nor do they have clear objectives.

“Here it is more to ridicule each other, express cynicism, and stoke enmity.

“This debate is just a personality war between Anwar and Najib, who’s better at debating. The issue is complicated and the man on the street will not be interested in watching. Only their supporters will get excited.

“Also both men are trying to stay relevant as the two are now a little behind in contemporary politics. Rather than saying no to avoid being called a coward, both men accepted the debate,” Hisomuddin said.

Najib has had many invitations for a debate previously and had also challenged a few to debates.

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad once dared Najib to debate with him on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal but the Pekan MP rejected the call. Najib had once challenged Lim Kit Siang but the now retired politician declined.

Anwar on the other hand said he was always ready to debate with Najib, pointing out that he had issued the exact same challenge 10 years ago, which Najib declined.

In 2011, Anwar challenged Najib to debate the then Pakatan Rakyat coalition in the lead up to the 2013 general election. Najib had said the debate was a waste of time.

Universiti Malaya Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi echoed Hisomuddin’s sentiment adding the upcoming debate will be filled with rhetoric and populist statements.

He then described the winner as the one who made the most cynical comments towards his opponent.

“It is to uplift their personality and this debate is not going to give any benefit to the country because firstly, the topic is not related to the masses secondly, both men are not in the cabinet. Changes can only happen if the two are in the government,” Awang Azman said.

“They will have a go at each other and the winner will be the one who comes out being more sarcastic. Better for them to debate this issue in parliament,” said the academic.

For Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Dr Mazlan Ali, Najib has fallen into Rafizi’s trap when the PKR vice president made the debate challenge.

He said in an attempt to show off his confidence, Najib dared Anwar instead.

“So Najib is quite popular these days in social media, he feels confident and if you see his post, he would reply to anyone who tries to discredit him,” Mazlan said.

“To show off, he challenged Anwar instead. Both men will try to humiliate each other and not so much as try to state facts.

“Rather than trying to solve issues such as high cost of living, this debate is just an opportunity for both men to show-off,” Mazlan added. MKINI

Something is holding Nurul back from joining PKR fray