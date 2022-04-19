IT’S AS IF BIDEN DOESN’T EXIST! – OIL PRICES RALLY BACK TO PRE-STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RELEASE LEVELS – WITH PUTIN & SAUDI PRINCE VOWING TO CONTINUE THEIR OPEC+ COOPERATION – DESPITE DARK WARNINGS & THREATS FROM THE U.S. & THE WEST

Putin, Saudi Prince Vow To Continue OPEC+ Cooperation

  • Putin, MBS discuss cooperation in OPEC+ oil production pact.
  • Since the start of the war in Ukraine, OPEC and the OPEC+ group have not publicly commented on the invasion.
  • Despite the turmoil in the global oil and energy markets following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, OPEC+ publicly presents a unified stance.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed this weekend their countries’ cooperation in the OPEC+ oil production pact in their second telephone call since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.  

Russia is a key partner to OPEC’s largest producer and de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, in the OPEC+ alliance, which has been working for years to manage oil supply to the market. And it looks like Russia will continue to be such, despite Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.  

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, OPEC and the OPEC+ group have not publicly commented on the invasion, limiting themselves to saying that the market is currently run by “geopolitical events” or “the geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe,” not by fundamentals.

The Saudi and Russian leaders “gave a positive assessment” of Saudi Arabia and Russia’s cooperation in the OPEC+ group during the phone call on Saturday, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA), for its part, said that the Saudi Crown Prince had received a call from Putin in which “bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing them in all fields in a way that achieves the interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples were discussed.”

“For his part, HRH the Crown Prince asserted the support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for efforts that would lead to a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine and achieve security and stability,” the Saudi agency reported.

Despite the turmoil in the global oil and energy markets following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, OPEC+ publicly presents a unified stance on reiterating that it’s not fundamentals that are currently driving the oil prices higher. And despite calls from many oil-consuming nations to boost production more than planned, the alliance continues to stick to its monthly increases of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), as agreed upon in the summer of last year. OPEC+ has defied some expectations that since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the meetings within the group would be difficult. On the contrary, the alliance has held two of its shortest meetings ever since the end of February and hasn’t mentioned Ukraine in any public statement.

OPEC, and by extension OPEC+, has steered clear of political statements and references as a matter of policy. OPEC did not break up even when its founding members, Iraq and Iran, for example, were in a state of war in the 1980s.

The next meeting of the OPEC+ group is scheduled to take place on May 5 to decide production levels for June. While there is concern about an immediate demand slump with the Chinese lockdowns, OPEC+ has not pumped to its quota for many months. OPEC only raised its oil production by just 57,000 bpd in March from February, as African members’ struggles to pump more crude partially offset increases at the core OPEC members of the Middle East.

Production in the key non-OPEC member of the pact, Russia, has started to show signs of distress as storage capacity fills up, infrastructure and shipping logistics prevent Russia from exporting all the oil unwanted in the West to China and India, and refineries cut run rates as product storage is overflowing. As a result, companies are scaling back crude production.

OPEC+ struggles to deliver on its production targets, with estimates pointing to the group pumping 1 million bpd below its overall quota.

But OPEC now expects lower demand growth this year after it slashed last week its oil demand growth estimate for 2022 by nearly 500,000 bpd on the back of lower expected global economic growth with the Russian war in Ukraine and the return of COVID lockdowns in China.

The reduced demand growth forecast could give reason to OPEC+ to continue sticking to its nominal monthly production increases—even if it never achieves them—and to continue ignoring calls for more production at oil above $100 per barrel.

Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels

  • Brent crude tops $113 per barrel at the start of the week.
  • Crude prices have recovered to levels before the March 31st SPR release announcement.
  • Libyan outages tipped the mood to slightly bullish early on Monday

Supported by outages in Libya and concerns about the loss of some Russian supply, oil rose early on Monday after a long weekend, returning to the levels last seen at the end of March, just before the United States announced its largest-ever release of strategic crude stocks to curb rising crude and gasoline prices.

As of 9:45 a.m. ET on Monday, WTI Crude was up by 0.92% at $107.86, and Brent Crude had risen by 0.98% at $112.75.

The front-month prices of both benchmarks have now returned to the levels they were trading at just before the March 31 announcement from the White House that the Biden Administration would release 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) over six months “to respond to Putin’s price hike at the pump.”

“After consultation with allies and partners, the President will announce the largest release of oil reserves in history, putting one million additional barrels on the market per day on average – every day – for the next six months,” the White House said at the time.

The news of the massive SPR release sent oil prices lower for several days in early April. However, analysts say that the emergency stocks release would do nothing to fill the structural deficit in the oil market after years of low investments in new production.

Recent reports of the EU discussing a Russian oil embargo and this weekend’s outages in Libya pushed oil higher, trumping the SPR release and concerns about a slowdown in demand in China as it is back in lockdown mode for millions of residents as part of its “zero COVID” policy.

While fears of a slowdown in the world’s top crude oil importer dominated market sentiment earlier this month, Libyan outages tipped the mood to slightly bullish early on Monday. Libya’s largest oilfield, Sharara, has shut down production after a group of individuals pressured oil workers, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said, declaring force majeure on the oilfield. This followed the forced closure of the Al-Feel field on Saturday, which forced NOC to declare force majeure on the oil port of Zueitina. NOC also “warns of the start of a painful wave of closures at the time of the oil and gas price boom.”

OILPRICE.COM

