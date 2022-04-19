ISMAIL SABRI WOULD BE A FOOL INDEED TO BELIEVE ZAHID & NAJIB WOULD GIVE UP THE PM POST TO HIM SO EASILY – HE WON’T EVEN GET THE BN CHIEF’S POST!

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will not give up his post as Barisan Nasional chairman to Ismail Sabri Yaakob as it would leave too much power concentrated in the hands of the prime minister, political observers say.

AHMAD Zahid Hamidi will not give up his post as Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman to Ismail Sabri Yaakob as it would leave too much power concentrated in the hands of the prime minister, political observers said.

They said that making him the BN chief would help him in winning the 15th general election.

University of Tasmania academic James Chin branded the BN chairman’s post a crucial position traditionally held by the Umno president.

“It is very unlikely that Zahid would give up his post because it is a crucial position. Traditionally it belongs to the Umno president who is supposedly the prime minister, but the matter is different now where the president is not the PM.

“I suspect MCA and MIC would also want to maintain the tradition that BN chairman’s post is only for the Umno president,” he said.

However, he said should the change happen, Ismail would be in a much stronger position to claim the prime minister’s post after GE15, suggesting that the PM’s post was not necessarily his despite Umno making him the poster boy.

“Right now it is merely a promise from Zahid that Ismail is the PM candidate but this kind of political agreement cannot be enforced,” Chin said.

Last Thursday, the Umno Supreme Council unanimously voted to propose vice-president Ismail as its prime minister candidate in the next general election.

Analysts say Ismail Sabri Yaakob is not guaranteed to be PM despite Umno naming him as its candidate. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, April 19, 2022.

Ismail Sabri not a shoo-in for PM post

Ilham Centre executive director Hisommudin Bakar also said that Zahid would not hand over the BN post to Ismail.

“It won’t be that easy. This is about centralising power. Zahid would not do that so easily.”

He also said that Umno’s decision to name Ismail was no guarantee the Bera MP would be prime minister.

“First, if BN wins, they will need the consent of the king.

“Another thing is that they need to consult other parties for cooperation. There is no guarantee Ismail will be the prime minister,” he said.

Meanwhile, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s Dr Mazlan Ali said that giving Ismail the top post would mean the end of Zahid’s political career.

“I don’t see any sign of Zahid retiring and Zahid wants to maintain his position. If he quits, that is the end of his career.

“At the same time I do not see any guarantee that Ismail will continue as PM even if BN wins,” he said.

Dr Oh Ei Sun of Singapore Institute of International Affairs said Ismail, who is not the Umno president, could not be made the BN chairman.

He also said the BN chairman has the power to exact loyalty out of election candidates.

“I don’t think Zahid is happy to yield and it is not politically correct as Ismail is not president of any component party.

“There is a lot of power involved. As someone who could sign the letter of appointment, the chairman can demand political loyalty out of the candidates. Therefore, I do not see how Zahid will let Ismail have his post,” he said.

Ismail has sidestepped the party president and his deputy Mohamad Hasan in becoming the PM candidate in GE15.

Zahid has ruled himself out of being the prime minister candidate as he faces criminal trial.

Mohamad, on the other hand, had said that Umno’s decision to nominate Ismail as the prime minister candidate proves the party’s unity and stability to face the challenges in the GE15.

He added the decision clearly showed Umno’s maturity, hence putting a stop to the speculations that the party was in turmoil in determining who should be their “poster boy”.

