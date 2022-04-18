WHAT! MUHYIDDIN TO INSIST ON WORKING WITH PAKATAN – OVERRIDE DAP & AMANAH OBJECTIONS? – MUST BE ANOTHER OF ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S FIASCOS – WHY NOT SAY, BERSATU TO WORK WITH PKR – BUT NOT PAKATAN BECAUSE PAKATAN DOESN’T WANT TRAITORS & BACKSTABBERS IN ITS MIDST – WILL THIS ALSO HERALD PKR’S ‘SHIFT’ TO PN COALITION?

Amanah not wanting to work with us just its opinion, says Bersatu man

PETALING JAYA: Amanah president Mohamad Sabu’s statement that Pakatan Harapan (PH) cannot work with Bersatu in the 15th general election (GE15) is just the Kota Raja MP’s own opinion, says a leader of the Perikatan Nasional lynchpin.

Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan reiterated that party president Muhyiddin Yassin and its political bureau would discuss the possibility of becoming allies with PH, adding that an official announcement on this would be made eventually.

“I am in the political bureau, too, and it’s better for an official announcement to be made about this. If I announce prematurely, it will be troublesome,” he told FMT, when asked if Bersatu was interested in linking up with PH.

“We place our trust in Muhyiddin’s wisdom to make the right decision, whereas the stand made by Amanah (on working with Bersatu) is just Amanah’s opinion.”

This comes after DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng had reportedly stated that his party would not cooperate with Bersatu and PAS as he did not trust both parties’ leaders.

Lim also told Utusan Malaysia that he would not be meeting with Muhyiddin to discuss any form of cooperation as the former prime minister was one of the masterminds behind the Sheraton Move.

It has also been reported that Muhyiddin had been discussing possible partnerships with several opposition parties following the Johor state elections.

This sentiment was echoed by Mohamad, also known as Mat Sabu, who said there was no way PH’s “big tent” would include Bersatu and PAS as they had betrayed the people’s mandate and trust previously.

On the other hand, Mohamad noted that PH could consider Pejuang, Warisan and Muda as these parties and leaders had not betrayed the people’s mandate thus far.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.