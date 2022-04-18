FOOLISHEST FOOL OR NOT, ANWAR MIGHT AS WELL KNEEL DOWN & BEG ISMAIL SABRI NOT TO CANCEL MOU OR CALL FOR GE15 BEFORE JULY 31 – EVEN SAYS ‘READY TO DISCUSS’ – BUT DISCUSS WHAT? ALLOW ISMAIL TO ESCAPE TABLING ANTI-HOPPING BILL? THAT DESPERATE MEH?

Pakatan Harapan will ensure its memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the federal government is upheld until at least July 31, said PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

They are also ready to discuss with Putrajaya if there is any intention to pursue further cooperation, according to the Harapan chairperson.

Anwar also told Umno that they should accept that the MOU was an agreement between Harapan and Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, instead of with the party.

“The negotiation (for MOU) was between us and the prime minister and his team.

“Umno can give their opinion. But Umno with BN now has only 40 seats in Parliament. They think that they are the government and they can decide everything.

“I want to advise them that in any administration, we must look at our strength first, and (they should) accept the fact that this agreement is between Harapan and the prime minister,” he said in an interview at his office in Petaling Jaya today.

No extension

Anwar was responding to Umno’s top leadership’s decision that the MOU between the BN-led federal government and Harapan is not to be extended any further after this July.

Putrajaya, under the MOU, had promised not to dissolve Parliament until at least July 31, 2022, to have enough time to implement various reforms sought by Harapan in exchange for the opposition not obstructing key government agendas.

According to Clause 2.1 of the MOU, the deal was to last until the dissolution of Parliament.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Following Umno supreme council’s decision, Ismail Sabri had said that he will abide by the party leadership decision for the MOU to expire this July 31.

However, according to Anwar, not having an MOU does not necessarily translate to triggering a general election.

“I want to be clear about the MOU. We will ensure that it goes on until the end of July, and hold negotiations if there is an intention to continue it.

“And it does not necessarily mean that when we no longer have the MOU, there will be an election. This will be up to the position taken by the governing party and the opposition, which is to be our priority,” he said.